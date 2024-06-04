Highlights Former England and Chelsea syar Joe Cole was an extremely skilful footballer in his own right.

The TNT Sports pundit had the tough task of ranking five of the most skilful players in football history.

Ronaldinho was named in first place, but Neymar missed out on a place in Cole's top five.

Joe Cole was one of the most skilful players the Premier League has seen, particularly in his younger days at West Ham and Chelsea. While injuries eventually got the better of the ex-England international, he can no doubt spot a fellow player with silky ability on the ball.

The three-time English top-flight champion is a highly respected figure in football and has now turned his attention to the world of punditry. Often appearing on TNT Sports' coverage of Premier League and Champions League clashes, Cole gives his thoughts and feelings on all things football-related.

Related 10 best players to leave their boyhood clubs for trophies Several players have left their boyhood clubs over the years in search of trophies.

That was no different when the 42-year-old spoke exclusively to GIVEMESPORT. He was tasked with ranking some of the most skilful footballers the game has ever seen. Due to his own technical abilities, the answers he gave were intriguing. Just missing out on a place in the top five was Brazilian icon Neymar.

1 Ronaldinho

Career Span: 1998 - 2015

Ronaldinho will be a popular choice among football fans who were lucky enough to see the dazzling dribbling ability of the Brazilian. The South American nation has produced a long line of supremely talented football players, but the ex-Barcelona and AC Milan hero is widely regarded as the most silky with the ball at his feet.

3:23 Related Brazil's 18 Greatest Ever Footballers (Ranked) Ronaldo, Pele, Ronaldinho, Neymar and Kaka all feature as 18 the greatest Brazilian players ever are ranked.

Ronaldinho not only made the sport look effortless, but he also made many understand the true meaning behind the 'beautiful game'. The mercurial talent scored some outrageous goals in his career, none more so than his sensational strike against Chelsea in the Champions League, where he confused the opposing defenders with simple body feints before firing into the bottom corner without even needing a run-up. Cole was quick to name the ex-Brazil international as his number one, saying: "Purely for skill, I’d go Ronaldinho in [first place]."

Ronaldinho's Career Club Years Gremio 1998 - 2001 Paris Saint-Germain 2001 - 2003 Barcelona 2003 - 2008 AC Milan 2008 - 2011 Flamengo 2011 - 2012 Atletico Mineiro 2012 - 2014 Queretaro 2014 - 2015 Fluminense 2015

2 Lionel Messi

Career Span: 2004 - Present

A man capable of weaving through the narrowest of gaps, Lionel Messi was always going to make it into the conversation when it came to the most skilful players to have graced a football pitch. The diminutive Argentine has left fans' jaws on the floor a ridiculous number of times with his mix of ball control and low centre of gravity.

3:05 Related 30 Greatest Football Players Of All Time (2024) The 30 greatest footballers of all time have been named but who comes out on top; Messi, Ronaldo or Maradona?

Especially in his younger years, Messi was renowned for leaving defenders in his wake and scoring some sublime solo goals. A large part of this is down to his speed of thought, which appears to be on another level compared to anyone the game has ever seen. The 36-year-old isn't quite as energetic in possession of the ball in 2024, but he can still manipulate a football better than anyone in the world.

Lionel Messi's Career Club Years Barcelona 2004 - 2021 Paris Saint-Germain 2021 - 2023 Inter Miami 2023 - Present

3 Zinedine Zidane

Career Span: 1989 - 2006

Ronaldinho and Messi were both helped by their smaller frames, meaning changing direction was slightly easier, but this makes Zinedine Zidane's place on this list all the more impressive. The former midfielder is one of the greatest to ever pull on the famous white kit of Real Madrid, with his energetic bursts from the middle of the park being a joy to watch.

With his 6'1" frame, the Frenchman was as elegant as anyone he ever faced on a football pitch and was remarkably clever with his use of the ball. Zidane would often use intelligent flicks to gain an advantage over his opponents. His ability to use either foot effectively was a huge part of his capability to go either way, resulting in many midfielders being turned inside-out by the 1998 World Cup winner.

Zinedine Zidane's Career Club Years Cannes 1989 - 1992 Bordeaux 1992 - 1996 Juventus 1996 - 2001 Real Madrid 2001 - 2006

4 Diego Maradona

Career Span: 1976 - 1997

Diego Maradona walked so that Lionel Messi could run. Before the legendary Argentine that everyone of the current generation has grown up with and adored, there was another similar wizard from the South American nation that lit up the world game.

Related 10 Greatest Argentine Players in Football History [Ranked] From Lionel Messi to Diego Maradona, Argentina have time and again produced true greats of the game.

His solo goal against England at the 1986 World Cup is still shown often in the modern day after it was named Goal of the Century. Having picked the ball up in his own half, Maradona turned away from two English midfielders with ease before driving at the heart of the Three Lions back-line, eventually beating the final defender and rolling the ball around the on-rushing goalkeeper to score into an empty net. This is just one of many examples of the iconic trickster leaving opposing players looking foolish.

Diego Maradona's Career Club Years Argentinos Juniors 1976 - 1981 Boca Juniors 1981 - 1982 Barcelona 1982 - 1984 Napoli 1984 - 1991 Sevilla 1992 - 1993 Newell's Old Boys 1993 - 1994 Boca Juniors 1995 - 1997

5 Cristiano Ronaldo

Career Span: 2003 - Present

Cristiano Ronaldo may not be best known for his trickery on the ball, especially in 2024. After all, the Portuguese superstar is the greatest goalscorer of all time with over 800 goals to his name. Even in his exploits in front of goal, the 39-year-old has shown an incredible degree of technical ability.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristiano Ronaldo is the top goalscorer in football history, having scored 887 times for club and country.

He has scored multiple acrobatic efforts in his long and storied career, with the best perhaps being his wonderful overhead kick for Real Madrid against Juventus in the Champions League. In his younger days at Sporting CP and Manchester United, he played as a winger and terrified opposition full-backs within an inch of their lives. The speed at which Ronaldo travelled with the ball was frightening as he left defenders red-faced multiple times each week.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Career Club Years Sporting CP 2002 - 2003 Manchester United 2003 - 2009 Real Madrid 2009 - 2018 Juventus 2018 - 2021 Manchester United 2021 - 2023 Al-Nassr 2023 - Present

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 04/06/2024)