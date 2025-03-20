Bournemouth still have a slim chance of retaining Dean Huijsen beyond this season, but the growing expectation suggests he will leave the Vitality Stadium for Spain ahead of the next campaign.

The highly-rated defender has enjoyed a breakout season under head coach Andoni Iraola's tutelage on the south coast, yet a return to the country where he grew up now appears increasingly likely.

Huijsen spent his formative years playing in Marbella and Malaga before making the bold decision to join Juventus - despite strong interest from Real Madrid, who were keen to keep him in Spain.

Huijsen Wants La Liga Move if Chance Arises

Defender has options to remain in Premier League or head to Spain

Having gained Spanish citizenship in 2024, Huijsen has never hidden his desire to play in La Liga when the right opportunity presents itself. Now, following a stellar spell with Bournemouth, that moment could be arriving.

Huijsen was born in the Dutch capital of Amsterdam but moved to Spain at a young age, and there is increasing speculation about his chance to return soon.

The 19-year-old has a £50million release clause, which is widely expected to be triggered this summer, and sources close to Bournemouth suggest their only real hope of keeping him would be to secure a top-five finish in the Premier League.

Doing so would see them qualify for the Champions League, but it is a long shot. Even then, it might not be enough. Real Madrid are currently viewed as the frontrunners in the race for Huijsen’s signature, with the centre-back having previously described Sergio Ramos as his idol.

However, cross-city rivals Atletico Madrid have also expressed an interest, and we understand they cannot be ruled out of the conversation.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dean Huijsen has been averaging 5.5 clearances and 3.5 ball recoveries per Premier League outing this season

Bournemouth's Premier League rivals could also attempt to win the race because Chelsea are showing admiration, but concerns over their current project and lack of stability could count against them when Huijsen makes his final decision. He is not currently their top choice, as it is believed Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace is the priority.

Other clubs in the top flight to have been linked include champions-elect Liverpool and, to a lesser extent, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United. With his stock rising and multiple top clubs circling, Bournemouth’s chances of holding onto fan favourite Huijsen appear slim.

