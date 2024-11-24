Liverpool are still sweating on the future of star man Mohamed Salah, but GIVEMESPORT sources do not seem convinced that the club see Eintracht Frankfurt talisman Omar Marmoush as the top candidate to replace him at Anfield.

The Reds' long-term plans remain in flux as speculation intensifies over Salah’s future at the club. With the Egyptian superstar’s contract running down, boss Arne Slot is facing a delicate situation as he and key decision-makers behind the scenes assess potential replacements.

However, GMS sources suggest that Liverpool do not view 25-year-old Marmoush as the top contender for Salah’s spot yet, despite the Frankfurt forward’s impressive form this season.

Reds Opt Against Making Marmoush Leading Target

Egyptian has enjoyed productive start to season at Frankfurt

Marmoush, a fellow Egyptian international, has caught the eye with standout performances in the Bundesliga - scoring 11 times in 10 games - resulting in his price tag skyrocketing to up to £50million.

His versatility, pace, and goalscoring ability have made him a logical candidate in the eyes of many to succeed Salah at Anfield. He is definitely on the radar, but insiders familiar with Liverpool's scouting and recruitment ideas are tempering expectations, indicating that the club is not pursuing Marmoush as the lead option at this stage.

The uncertainty surrounding Salah’s situation continues to loom large. Entering the final stretch of his current deal, the 32-year-old’s future remains unresolved. Sources close to Liverpool emphasise that even key figures within the club seem unsure whether Salah is inclined to extend his stay or seek a new challenge elsewhere.

The drawn-out nature of negotiations has only fuelled speculation about a potential departure, with lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia a persistent concern.

For Liverpool, finding a successor to Salah, if necessary, represents a monumental challenge. He has been the beating heart of the team’s attack, delivering over 200 goals and consistently ranking among the Premier League’s top performers. Replacing his output, leadership, and global marketability would require more than just a like-for-like swap.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah has been averaging a goal every 121 minutes in the Premier League this season

While Marmoush’s profile as a young, ascending talent aligns with Liverpool’s recruitment philosophy, and he has been checked out, sources hint that the club may aim for a different option in their search for Salah’s potential heir.

Names such as Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, Napoli livewire Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Lyon winger Rayan Cherki and Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane have been floated as potential targets.

Van Dijk Poised to Sign Extended Contract

Doubts remain over Alexander-Arnold's future

Meanwhile, Liverpool are also navigating contract complexities with other key players. Virgil van Dijk, the team’s defensive icon, is set to commit his future to the club, providing a welcome boost to Slot's plans.

However, the situations involving Trent Alexander-Arnold and Salah remain more complicated. Alexander-Arnold, viewed as a key part of Liverpool’s identity, has been in talks over an extension, but no agreement has progressed.

Real Madrid are weighing up the prospect of signing him and have been doing background checks on his personality recently, in a bid to understand whether he fits with their philosophy, mindset and culture.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 21/11/2024