Manchester City received a significant boost as Erling Haaland signed a new contract until 2034. The landmark deal comes shortly after manager Pep Guardiola committed his own future to the club, demonstrating the club’s clear vision for sustained success.

With both their star striker and celebrated manager secured, City are planning for the future and ensuring their top assets are on board as they prepare for the next phase of their evolution.

Haaland’s new contract is one of the most lucrative in football, earning him over £500,000 a week. It is also believed that any updated release clause will significantly exceed the previous £150 million figure, although it will not come into effect until around 2029.

Man City Turn Attention to Expiring Contracts

Sources: De Bruyne and Gundogan expected to leave

Off the pitch, City have been hard at work in the January transfer market to strengthen their squad and turn their season around. At the same time, they are making preparations for the long term, particularly as several key first-team players approach the end of their current deals.

Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan are two of the most significant players facing uncertain futures. Both have been instrumental figures during their prominent years under Guardiola but have contracts worth a combined £630,000-per-week that expire at the end of the season, and their long-term roles in the team are under scrutiny.

De Bruyne, 33, has struggled to rediscover the consistent form that defined his peak years. Earlier in the season, it was considered likely that he would sign a contract extension on reduced terms, but it is now expected that he will leave the club.

We have reported how De Bruyne has entered talks with San Diego FC, a new MLS franchise, and sources from Southern California indicate that negotiations went well - but no formal offer has been made at this stage.

Gundogan, meanwhile, rejoined City last summer on a one-year deal with an option to extend for a further season. Although the club have not ruled out an extension, there is also the possibility that Gundogan will transition into a coaching role if City are able to secure a high-quality central midfield signing.

City’s search for a central midfielder is already well underway, with a signing expected in the January transfer window and another to come later in the year. The club are targeting Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes for a summer move.

With De Bruyne likely to leave and Gundogan’s future up in the air, reinforcing the midfield is a top priority as City aim to maintain their dominance.

Sources: John Stones Set to be Offered Renewal

Injuries an issue and no decision made yet

A host of other players with contracts expiring in 2026 are also coming into focus. Bernardo Silva is showing an intent to stick around but is likely to be linked with a move away from the Etihad, as he has been during several recent transfer windows.

But perhaps most attention in the coming weeks will be on 30-year-old defender John Stones. Our information suggests the club are planning to make a decision on the terms around a new contract offer very soon. Fitness issues have complicated their position, yet it is likely he will be offered the chance to extend his stay.

We understand that a decision on terms of an extension to his contract have been expected in the early months of this year and is still possible, but the details around it are difficult to nail down at a time when he is struggling to stay fit and play for extended periods. The club’s goalkeeping situation could also see significant changes.

Ederson is increasingly expected to leave the club at the end of this season, which would pave the way for Stefan Ortega to step up and become City’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Meanwhile, James McAtee is assessing his options and has expressed interest in playing abroad, with the Bundesliga pinpointed as a potential landing spot. Kyle Walker sees his deal expire in 2026 too but it has been established he will leave City this month, with his desire to test himself in a foreign league.

As City juggle immediate priorities in the transfer market with long-term planning, securing Haaland and Guardiola lays a solid foundation for the next chapter of their success.

However, with several influential players nearing the end of their contracts, the club face an important period that will shape the team for upcoming seasons.

One thing is certain: City are not standing still, and their evolution promises to be as compelling as ever.

