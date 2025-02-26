Tottenham Hotspur could make their move for Eberechi Eze in the summer transfer window after becoming a 'concrete option' to secure his signature, sources have told GIVEMESPORT. However, they will baulk at Crystal Palace's valuation of their star midfielder, as the Eagles continue to fend off interest from some of the Premier League's biggest clubs.

Eze, 26, joined Palace in August 2020 from Queens Park Rangers - and has since been all but a mainstay in their side, forming superb partnerships with the likes of Wilfried Zaha, Michael Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta in his time in south London. That's seen his talents sought-after by Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou - and sources have confirmed that although Tottenham are leading the race for his signature, Eze's release clause could be too high.

Sources: Tottenham Are Most Interested Side in Eberechi Eze

The Crystal Palace midfielder has plenty of suitors and is open to a move to Spurs

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that there is no interest from Chelsea in Eze's talents - and that the Palace man has seen Tottenham become the most interested side in his talents as a result.

Postecoglou's side are the most concrete option to secure his signature, with Eze being very open to a move to the north London side as he wishes to stay in the capital - and although this is not seen as a dealbreaker, Eze likes the idea of leaving Palace but staying in London, where he started his career at QPR and grew up in Greenwich.

Eberechi Eze's Premier League statistics - Crystal Palace squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 =9th Assists 6 1st Key Passes Per Game 2.1 1st Shots Per Game 3.3 1st Dribbles Per Game 2 1st Match rating 7.13 =1st

Sources understand that his release clause stands at £68million this summer, which is the same as last season, though the clause is slightly complicated to get around. The buying club will have to go to Palace, express their interest in his services, and then head to Eze, who will make the final decision on his future.

However, Tottenham - alongside Manchester United and Napoli - are not keen on paying such a release clause, with sporting director Johan Lange valuing Eze around the £50million mark despite his Premier League exploits over the past few seasons from attacking midfield, in which he has 28 goals and 21 assists at Selhurst Park - being dubbed a 'superstar' by Jamie Carragher.

Clubs are serious about securing Eze's signature, though it is highly unlikely that they will pay his release clause and that could tip the balance in Palace's favour in the summer months.

There is still the possibility that Eze stays at the Eagles, with Palace evidently wanting to keep one of their star men despite the England international having only scored twice in the Premier League this season - and with a further two years left on his contract, Eze could stay another season as the Eagles continue to shine under Oliver Glasner in the second half of the Premier League campaign.

England Cap Has Boosted Eze's Profile

Showing his talents at EURO 2024 means Eze could make the step up to European competition

Eze made his England debut just under two years ago in June 2023, and has nine caps for the Three Lions - including two at the start of the current campaign under Lee Carsley and further cameo appearances at EURO 2024, in which he received a runners-up medal for his endeavours under Gareth Southgate.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eberechi Eze has nine England caps but has yet to score for the Three Lions.

However, Eze has not played football in European competition before, and if Spurs can get back to their previous levels under Postecoglou, it could be a milestone in Eze's career should he make the switch across London.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 26-02-25.

