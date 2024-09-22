Mykhailo Mudryk will be given one more chance to show he can make the grade at Chelsea when the Blues welcome League Two outfit Barrow to Stamford Bridge in the League Cup on Tuesday, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed - with the Ukrainian being close to the exit door in the summer.

Mudryk signed for Chelsea from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk for £62million in January 2023, which could rise to £88million according to reports. Having endured a decent start to life in west London, he's quickly fallen off the mark with a spate of poor performances, whilst other signings have come in to replace him in the pecking order for places and Enzo Maresca has only sparingly used him this season to further his lack of development in the capital. But with Barrow on the horizon, he will get the nod and that could be make or break for his Chelsea career.

Sources: Mudryk in Last Chance Saloon vs Barrow

The winger doesn't have much time left to impress at Chelsea

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Mudryk is set for yet another chance to give himself a lifeline at Stamford Bridge when the Blues take on the League Two minnows in midweek.

Mykhailo Mudryk's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 31 =5th Goals 5 =4th Shots Per Game 1.1 8th Dribbles Per Game 1.3 5th Key Passes Per Game 1 =8th Match rating 6.67 13th

Chelsea were seriously considering selling him, should any team have made a good or serious offer for the Ukrainian at the end of the summer transfer window - though that failed to materialise and there is now a threat of him leaving in January.

That will grow stronger if he cannot prove himself as a Premier League level player by January. The former Shakhtar winger will have had two years in the top-flight by then, but with just five goals and four assists in 48 games, it's nowhere near enough for Mudryk to have made an impact on the big stage, and as such that could see his exit.

He was an unused substitute for the third time in the Premier League this season, mustering just 61 minutes in the top-flight this campaign, but sources say he will get the chance to start against Barrow - and he has to make those minutes count if he is to have any chance of succeeding.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mykhailo Mudryk has 24 caps for Ukraine, scoring two goals.

Chances will be extremely limited between now and the end of the campaign with such a big squad, but the odds are against him reviving his Chelsea career - and poor performances could even see the Blues having to consider loan offers, with his value plummeting.

Other Stars Have Limited Mudryk's Games

The winger has been demoted through poor form and new signings

There are certain aspects of Mudryk's game that show he does have the potential to be a world-beater if he can get his consistency firing - but there are also certain attributes in which the Ukrainian is severely lacking and unless he fixes those issues with urgency, he'll never quite make the grade.

There has always been a rushed element to his play, with a lack of decision-making hindering him on a regular basis, and that essentially prohibits his end product. In that sense, it is no wonder that he has such little output at Chelsea, with a goal contribution happening just once in over five matches on average - and with Cole Palmer, Jadon Sancho, Pedro Neto and Noni Madueke all ahead of him in the pecking order, it is quite tough to envisage him getting game time over their young stars.

