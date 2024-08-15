Brentford star Ivan Toney has been the subject of a verbal approach from Al-Ahli after the Saudi Pro League outfit held meetings in London this week, but his current employers would prefer to keep him at such a late stage in the transfer window.

Igor Thiago's injury has resulted in Bees boss Thomas Frank being keen to avoid being left short of attacking options, but the Gtech Community Stadium-based side could consider offers around the £50m mark due to the fact the England forward's contract expires next summer.

Al-Ahli have indicated to Brentford that they are prepared to pay £35m and been informed that ballpark is too low. The Jeddah-based club won't now go on to place a formal bid unless they have player buy in.

Toney Has Not Confirmed Desire to Head to Saudi Pro League

Striker would be in line for lucrative contract by joining Al-Ahli

Toney is yet to give the green light that he wants to join Al-Ahli and is unlikely to do so before assessing his options in Europe. Staying at Brentford and entering into free agency in the summer of 2025 hasn't been ruled out.

Al-Ahli have offered Toney a three-year deal with a €40m base salary and a €3m sign-on bonus, paid in two installments. With win and goal bonuses included, plus accommodation allowance and other lucrative add-ons, Toney could pocket in excess of €115m should he stay for the duration of the contract. That equates to around €750k-per-week, although the basic wage itself is far lower.

Toney is one of a number of options Al-Ahli are exploring as they look to add goals ahead of the new Saudi Pro League season. They have already tried for Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison and were prepared to pay £60m. However, Richarlison turned down the opportunity. He told ESPN Brazil last week:

"There has been an offer but my dream of playing for the Brazilian Selecao and in the Premier League speaks louder."

Chelsea Target Osimhen Among Al-Ahli's Alternative Options

Big-spenders have pinpointed several marksmen as possible recruits

Victor Osimhen is appreciated by Al-Ahli as well, but no offer has been made to Napoli to date. Osimhen has already agreed terms with Paris Saint-Germain, yet the French champions are not prepared to trigger his €120m+ release clause. PSG instead want a deal done for around €80m and there has been no breakthrough so far in negotiations.

Ivan Toney's statistical averages per 90 minutes throughout his career compared to Victor Osimhen Ivan Toney Victor Osimhen Percentage of aerial battles won 50.6 45.1 Shots 2.33 3.90 Shots on target 1.22 1.52 Key passes 1.04 1.05 Goals 0.51 0.64 Assists 0.16 0.13 Statistics correct as of 15/08/2024

Chelsea are also discussing Osimhen as they look to send Romelu Lukaku the other way. Saudi dealmakers are aware Osimhen prefers to stay in Europe and are simply monitoring the situation for now.

Roma's Tammy Abraham, Zenit Saint Petersburg's Mateo Cassierra and Al-Fayha's Fashion Sakala are other names under active consideration. However, Saudi sources firmly deny a bid went in for Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior despite reports, and Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti has backed up this position.

Ahead of his side's UEFA Super Cup victory against Europa League winners Atalanta, the Italian tactician said:

"There isn't anything at all. It's just speculation at this time in the market."

A move for Vinicius Junior could come one day, given Saudi Pro League officials are desperate to attract the world's top footballers. It's also why an ambitious bid was made for Kylian Mbappe last summer. There is no imminent Vinicius Junior bid forthcoming.

If anything was to change in 2024/25, and a highly unlikely scenario emerged where Vinicius Junior decided he wants to move to Saudi Arabia, it's understood Al-Hilal would be given priority as the country's Club World Cup representative. Vinicius Junior is not currently open to heading to the Middle East and Al-Ahli sources insist they never even made an approach.

All statistics courtesy of Capology and FBref