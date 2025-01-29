Manchester United star Marcus Rashford could still leave the club in the coming days as the January transfer window continues to tick down - but GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that a fresh move by Saudi Pro League side Al-Alhi is in the making, even though Rashford prefers a move to Barcelona and is waiting on them to make their move.

Rashford has not featured for United in the Premier League for over a month, and has been told that he can leave by manager Ruben Amorim. That has sparked interest from abroad, with sources stating that Al-Ahli have made a move - but Rashford has told agents that he doesn't wish to move.

Sources: Al-Ahli Make Fresh Rashford Approach

The Saudi club are not giving up in their fight to sign the Englishman

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Al-Ahli have made a fresh approach for Rashford, even though he has already told Saudi Arabian dealmakers that he doesn't want to go to the Middle East.

The Saudi Pro League club are looking to take advantage of the fact that Barcelona are struggling to do a deal for the United forward, due to their financial situation - though Rashford's preference remains a move to the La Liga giants.

Borussia Dortmund are also interested, and could make a move as they are in a strong position if they wish to proceed with a deal for the out-of-favour attacker. Barcelona don't boast the go ahead from United in terms of club-to-club negotiations, but they have got Rashford's blessing, meaning a deal could go through if they were to agree terms with the Red Devils.

Marcus Rashford's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes played 983 10th Goals 4 =1st Key Passes Per Game 1 =5th Shots Per Game 1.1 5th Dribbles Per Game 0.6 =6th Match rating 6.72 7th

There is a possibility that Rashford may simply stay at United, and he could find a way to move forward with Amorim, despite the Portuguese tactician's words over the weekend that he would rather play goalkeeping coach Jorge Vital than Rashford, alongside Rashford admitting back in December that he would be open to a new challenge.

Al-Ahli are opportunistic, and wish to put a fresh approach on the table in case Rashford changes his mind, but the England international has not been wanting to move to Saudi Arabia. Rashford has previously been called 'world-class' by teammate Rasmus Hojlund, and he could look to join a team in the Champions League as a result.

Rashford Could Benefit From Man Utd Exit

The Red Devils star hasn't had much luck in recent times

Rashford simply hasn't been at his best for United for the past four seasons, barring a slight purple patch. The attacker only nabbed five goals in 32 appearances back in the 2021/22 season, and although he scored 10 goals in 10 Premier League games from Christmas through to the middle of February in the 2022/23 season, he's not hit that form since.

Just eight goals in 43 games last season saw United record their worst-ever Premier League finish whilst also coming last in their Champions League group, and another poor return this season with seven goals in 24 games in all competitions has seen other stars such as Amad Diallo shine.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford has 138 goals for Manchester United in 426 games.

A move elsewhere could spark an improvement in form, though. In a more attacking league such as the Bundesliga or La Liga, Rashford could get back to his best with a glut of goals - and not only increase his market value from a business sense for United, but for his personal gain too, having been ostracised from the starting XI.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 29-01-25.

