Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr is emerging as a concrete target for Al-Ahli in the summer and they are ready to bid £296m to take him to the Saudi Pro League, Ben Jacobs has revealed while speaking on GIVEMESPORT's latest Market Madness podcast.

The Brazil superstar has become the face of the Spanish giants in recent years, wearing their iconic No.7 shirt and scoring the winning goal in two different Champions League finals against Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund.

But Vini Jr has seen his spot as the main man at the Bernabeu challenged by the summer arrival of Kylian Mbappe, while he continues to have issues with his discipline in La Liga.

Sources: Al-Ahli Eyeing Vini Jr Move

World-record bid being considered

That has led to some speculation that the 24-year-old could be open to leaving Spain and while answering listeners' questions live on the Market Madness podcast, Jacobs revealed that it is a very real possibility with Saudi plotting a world-record bid for the winger.

"The answer is yes, very much so. He is a concrete target. "I think James Benge alluded to it earlier, saying that they've got some lofty targets, and there's a few things I've been able to find out. "Number one, Vini Jr has a 1 billion euros release clause, and obviously the Saudis are not going to look to trigger that. Nothing is going to be possible in January. But there has been a club allocated even though several, including Al-Nassr and also Al-Hilal, have said they would like the player, but Al-Ahli is the team in mind, and the reason for that is because you've got Al-Ittihad [has] Benzema, Al-Nassr [has] Ronaldo, and at the moment anyway, Al-Hilal [has] Neymar. If Neymar does leave, they're looking for Mo Salah. "And even though Al-Ahli have got some incredible players, including Ivan Toney, Bobby Firmino, Riyad Mahrez, the feeling is that there is room for that one extra elite star. So talks have taken place on the player side already with Al-Ahli in mind, and Saudi may be looking to try something pretty audacious in the summer. "It's obviously going to be very difficult to pull off in 2025 but here's what I'm told - a bit like a world record offer for Kylian Mbappe when he was still at PSG, that was turned away. "Saudi are prepared to pay not that 1 billion euros release clause, but 350 million euros. That is the number they are thinking of to try and make Real Madrid go 'hold on a minute. Is that just too good to turn down?' "There's no yes yet from the player, but watch this space. Al-Ahli Vini Jr, summer 2025, 350 million euros."

Vinicius Jr Real Madrid Stats 2024/25 (all comps) Games 23(3) Minutes 2015 Goals 15 Assists 8

Vinicius has made 290 appearances for Los Blancos since joining back in 2018 and scored 98 goals, including 15 in 26 appearances so far this season.

The Saudi Pro League are desperate to become an elite league and GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed they are on the verge of agreeing a stunning new contract with Cristiano Ronaldo to keep him in the league for another year, while there is also big interest in bringing Mohamed Salah to the Middle East when his Liverpool contract expires in the summer.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef - correct as of 22/01/2025.