Saudi dealmakers have approached Liverpool over Mohammed Salah to understand the club's position on terminating the Egyptian's contract this summer.

Salah is still engaged in contract renewal talks with Liverpool, and there remains optimism within the club he will extend, but Saudi Pro League chiefs are also intent on signing the Liverpool attacker for Al-Hilal in time for the Club World Cup.

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation will take FIFA up on a so-called 'exceptional window' between June 1-10, allowing clubs to make signings in time for the new 32-team tournament in America. However, getting Salah in time, should he choose to leave Liverpool, would require him ending his Liverpool contract almost a full month early.

Previous Financial Offer on the Table for Salah

Liverpool will allow Salah to leave early

Saudi Pro League sporting director Michael Emenalo has an excellent relationship with Salah. And there is little need to formally re-approach Salah with fresh terms, since the previous financials from Al-Ittihad's summer 2023 offer remain on the table.

Back then, a £150m verbal bid was made and rejected by FSG chief Mike Gordon. Saudi dealmakers were respectful of Liverpool's position at the time, and maintain an amicable relationship with the club.

Rather than pushing Salah to decide during the winter window, his ongoing talks with Liverpool, and own timescale to make a decision, have been respected. Contact has instead been made with Liverpool to establish whether there would be a cost in signing the Egyptian shortly before his current deal ends.

GIVEMESPORT understands Liverpool will allow Salah to leave his current deal early if he doesn't extend, and without cost to Hilal, if he chooses to exit Anfield for Saudi.

Mohamed Salah's 2024/2025 Premier League stats vs Liverpool squad Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 =1st Goals 21 1st Assists 13 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.7 1st Key Passes Per Game 2.3 1st Match rating 7.90 1st

Hilal, represented via central dealmakers, not only want Salah in time for the Club World Cup, where they will face Real Madrid at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium in their opening game, but are keen to add a new flagship star following Neymar's departure to Santos during the window window. Rodrigo is another name on Al-Hilal's radar, but it's believed the Brazilian wants to stay at Real Madrid.

Hilal and Neymar agreed a mutual termination in January ahead of the ex-PSG and Barcelona forward returning to Santos on a six-month contract. Neymar received a payment of around €45m with Hilal saving a similar ballpark, which they can now put towards a box-office summer addition.

Hilal head coach Jorge Jesus' top target is a right-sided attacker, while Saudi Pro League executives believe Salah's arrival would help boost TV-rights income with the new cycle up for tender this summer. There is a possibility the MENA package will be split, with Egypt-specific rights sold seperately if Salah agrees to join.

Salah Could Earn Similar to Cristiano Ronaldo

Clarity on his future is expected soon

Salah has the chance to earn over £160m-per-season, a similar package Cristiano Ronaldo, who is also in talks to extend to Al-Nassr. But no new contract will be officially offered unless given encouragement by Salah.

Right now, Saudi dealmakers are simply doing their due diligence, knowing clarity on Salah's future is expected relatively soon. Liverpool and Salah are yet to find common ground on a contract length or wage, but talks are nonetheless described as positive by sources within the club.

Hilal believe Salah will only join them if he leaves Liverpool, making it a straight choice between the two clubs, although several European suitors are also alert to his situation. PSG have consistently denied holding talks with Salah, although their president Nasser Al-Khelaifi does enjoy a close friendship with him.

Turki Alalshikh, chair of the General Entertainment Authority and one of the most influential figures in Saudi sport, recently posted a photoshop of Salah in an Al-Hilal shirt which set tongues wagging within the industry. Although not formally involved in any drive to bring Salah to Hilal, Alalshikh's tease can be viewed as further evidence Saudi are serious about Salah.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 09/02/2025