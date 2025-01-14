Cristiano Ronaldo is in advanced talks to extend his Al Nassr contract by a further 12 months, GIVEMESPORT sources can confirm.

The legendary Portuguese forward shocked the football world when he moved to the Middle East after seeing his Manchester United contract ripped up following an interview with Piers Morgan in which he criticised the club, but has rediscovered his top form since making the move to the Saudi Pro League.

GIVEMESPORT sources revealed in July 2024 that talks had begun for the 39-year-old striker to extend his stay at the club beyond the end of the 2024/25 season, and those talks have now reached an advanced stage.

Related £60m Star 'Open to Sealing Exit' from Chelsea This Month Chelsea's turnover in transfer windows is well documented and one major star could leave in the January transfer window after a huge twist

Sources: Ronaldo in 'Advanced Talks' to Extend Al Nassr Deal

Huge financial offer on the table and talks progressing

Ronaldo has scored 75 goals in 84 appearances for Al Nassr since making the switch in early 2023 and has been appointed as the club captain during his time there.

The club and player are currently in advanced talks to get a deal done to extend his stay by a further 12 months, with the player having a keen appetite to stay in Saudi Arabia and play regularly to help put himself in contention to feature at the 2026 World Cup with Portugal.

While a deal is not quite done yet, GIVEMESPORT sources can confirm that talks are positive and progressing ahead of an eventual agreement. Ronaldo is set to be offered an eye-watering deal worth in excess of £3m-per-week, plus several performance-related bonuses to see him sign for an extra 12 months.

Sources: Ronaldo to Become Saudi 2034 Ambassador

2034 World Cup will be in Saudi Arabia

GIVEMESPORT sources can also reveal that as part of the deal that will see him sign a new contract with the club, Ronaldo will also become an official ambassador for the 2034 World Cup which is set to take place in Saudi Arabia.

Extending Ronaldo is also seen as key to the Saudi Pro League as the upcoming summer will see the renewal of domestic and international TV rights for the league.

League executives believe that having Ronaldo as part of that new cycle is crucial, even if only for a single year. Ronaldo's arrival in the league sparked an influx of superstars including the likes of Karim Benzema, Neymar, Ngolo Kante, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Riyad Mahrez.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 14/01/2025.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox