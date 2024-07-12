Highlights Al-Nassr have initiated discussions to prolong Cristiano Ronaldo's spell in Saudi Arabia by tying him down to a new agreement.

The Portugal international is not looking to embark on a fresh challenge after refusing to rule out the possibility of competing in the 2026 World Cup.

Ronaldo is fully focused on winning more silverware instead of leaving Al-Nassr amid speculation over a potential move to Bayer Leverkusen.

Al-Nassr have opened talks to extend Cristiano Ronaldo's contract by a year and are optimistic the Portugal international will remain at the club until 2026, GIVEMESPORT can exclusively reveal.

Discussions are at an early stage as part of a pre-planned conversation this summer. The attacker is understood to be in no rush to finalise a deal, but is not looking to return to Europe or move elsewhere as it stands.

Ronaldo signed for Al-Nassr from Manchester United in December 2022, and has since scored 70 goals in 64 games. He was the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot winner last season, with 35 goals in just 31 league appearances.

Ronaldo Could Continue Club Career to Reach World Cup

Portugal international in line for pay rise if he agrees fresh terms

Following Portugal's exit to France in Germany, Ronaldo confirmed he has now appeared at his last European Championship, but the 39-year-old refused to rule out participating in the 2026 World Cup.

By the time the tournament comes around in the United States, Canada and Mexico, the former Real Madrid talisman will be 41, and Al-Nassr want him to keep playing in Saudi Arabia until then.

Ronaldo's current deal is worth £173m-per-season, with additional bonuses on top, and a new contract is expected to come with a further pay rise. Ronaldo also has the ability to earn non-football income and is widely expected to be a 2034 World Cup ambassador.

Cristiano Ronaldo's club-by-club statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Real Madrid 438 450 131 54 6 Manchester United 346 145 64 50 4 Juventus 134 101 22 13 1 Al-Nassr 64 58 15 9 1 Sporting 31 5 6 1 0 Statistics correct as of 12/07/2024

Tying Ronaldo down to an extended agreement is also seen as important as the Saudi Pro League renegotiates its new TV rights cycle, starting in 2025. His arrival has drawn in a big international, and specifically, Portuguese audience, and it's viewed as beneficial if he stays for at least one more year, thus being part of any new television deals. There is also interest in signing his ex-Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes so that another marquee name from Portugal arrives.

Ronaldo is settled in Saudi Arabia and does not believe playing there has impacted his international chances, or will in the future. He even claimed the standard in his current surroundings is better than in Ligue 1:

"The Saudi league is not worse than Ligue 1. The Saudi Pro League is more competitive than Ligue 1. I can say that after one year spent there. We are better than the French league already now."

Talisman focused on winning silverware instead of summer move

Suggestions that Ronaldo and reigning Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen have explored a move this summer are denied by several sources, with him instead focused on winning the Saudi Pro League and Asian Champions League with Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo's only trophy in Saudi Arabia to date is the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup and, as a result, Al-Nassr are firmly focused on a big recruitment drive to try and narrow the gap on champions Al-Hilal. Manchester City's Ederson is one of their top targets.

It's anticipated that Ronaldo's extension talks will continue through the summer, with the expectation of progress before the new Saudi Pro League season starts. Although there is no urgency or timescale for agreeing a deal, Al-Nassr would prefer clarity before the year is out.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristiano Ronaldo registered 23 attempts at Euro 2024, a figure which has only been surpassed by France captain Kylian Mbappe

Ronaldo may well plan to retire after the 2026 World Cup, but Portugal manager Roberto Martinez won't be picking him for that tournament out of sentiment. He faces a big call whether to hand Ronaldo what might prove to be a fairytale ending to his career, but it's not one he can make overnight.

Should Ronaldo appear for Portugal at the 2026 World Cup, he'd become the third-oldest player in World Cup history, behind only Colombia's Faryd Mondragon (43 years, 3 days) and Egypt's Essam El-Hadary (45 years, 161 days). If he gets a goal, he would come close to eclipsing Cameroon's Roger Milla as the World Cup's oldest scorer (42 years, 39 days).

These are attainable records to be broken, but first Ronaldo must maintain his strong Al-Nassr form, and he may well extend his spell in Riyadh with a World Cup hurrah in mind.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and UEFA