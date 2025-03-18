The Gunners' new sporting director Andrea Berta will pick up talks to try and extend the Brazilian's contract, which expires in 2027. However, Al-Nassr are intent on signing him this summer and have already made an initial gapproach to the player, who is a key part of Mikel Arteta's plans at the Emirates Stadium.

The Riyadh-based side are prepared to offer Magalhaes a salary in the region of €20million, around three times his current Arsenal package and tax-free.

The centre-back - who has been described as a 'monster' by BBC pundit Troy Deeney - is solely focused on his current employers' end to the season, and trying to win the Champions League, but is understood to be open to heading to Saudi Arabia at some point in his career. Arsenal are unlikely to even consider offers for Magalhaes for under €100million, and the club's firm preference is for him to extend his contract.

Berta's Pursuit of Zubimendi Deal Advancing

North Londoners optimistic about chances of landing midfielder

Berta is in for a busy summer as Arsenal target a number nine, left-sided attacker, left-back and back-up goalkeeper.

In addition, a number six is expected to arrive with Jorginho likely to leave, potentially for Flamengo, and Thomas Partey's future uncertain.

Advanced talks continue for Martin Zubimendi, with Arsenal optimistic they can finally persuade the Real Sociedad player to leave Spain. Liverpool are not expected to reignite their interest, having come close last summer. In addition to Zubimendi, Berta is keen to put forward Bruno Guimaraes, another player Newcastle United do not wish to lose.

The Magpies may not sell any of their star names, especially if they get Champions League football, and Arsenal - like other clubs - know it is the wrong time to engage with the Tyneside club. Newcastle are celebrating an incredible Carabao Cup win over Liverpool and entirely focused on getting a Champions League spot. They are in a strong position to keep hold of their best players.

Isak Pinpointed as Dream Target for Summer

Sesko another centre forward on shortlist of possible incomings

Arsenal also view Guimaraes' Newcastle teammate Alexander Isak as a dream target and will assess in the summer whether a sale is feasible, even though outgoing Magpies chief executive Darren Eales has said the club would be "crazy" to sell.

The constant speculation over Isak's future has been a point of frustration at St James' Park, but interest in the Swedish striker hasn't gone away. Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea are all alert to Isak's situation. Newcastle hold all the cards because regardless of whether Isak extends, or his current employers get Champions League football, the 25-year-old is contracted until 2028.

RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko is the other name on Arsenal's list and is keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium. Sesko has a variable release clause, which increases based on performance criteria, and is currently set at around €70million.

Arsenal have Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha on their list of left-wing options. Both have release clauses at £48million and £62.5million respectively, but Williams is the more expensive option overall due to taxes, wages and agent fees.

Arsenal are well-stocked in the left-back position, but with Kieran Tierney likely to join Celtic and Oleksandr Zinchenko potentially exiting, another full-back could arrive.

Arsenal are drawing up a list of back-up goalkeepers to compete with David Raya. Espanyol's Joan Garcia is one of the names on the shortlist.

