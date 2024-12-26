Al-Shabab are closing in on a deal to appoint Fatih Terim as their new manager, with a swoop for Newcastle United star Martin Dubravka eyed for the January window, GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed.

The Saudi club recently lost their manager Vitor Pereira to Premier League outfit Wolves, who appointed the Portuguese boss to replace the outgoing Gary O'Neil after a poor start to the season.

The process for a new manager has taken them to former Galatasaray coach Terim, with the club and the 71-year-old now in advanced talks over a deal that will likely initially run until the end of the current season.

GIVEMESPORT sources can also reveal that the Saudi outfit considered recently sacked Southampton manager Russell Martin as a candidate, but the decision was made not to make an approach for the 38-year-old at this time.

Sources: Al-Shabab Eyeing Newcastle Star

Unclear if Dubravka open to move

With the hunt for a new manager now nearing completion, the attention of the club is turning to the transfer window and one player they have identified as a target is Newcastle United goalkeeper Marin Dubravka.

The Slovakia international, who has been described by Magpies boss Eddie Howe as "brilliant", has seen himself relegated to second-choice between the sticks once again this season after the return to fitness of Nick Pope.

The 50-cap shot-stopper is out of contract in the north-east at the end of the season and with Odysseas Vlachodimos also on the books, the Magpies could potentially be tempted to cash in should they receive an acceptable offer.

However, GMS sources are informed that it still remains unclear if Dubravka would be willing to move to the Middle East in January. A deal could move fast if he gives the green light, although with Nick Pope currently injured Newcastle could look to bring in a replacement first.

Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford was a target in the summer and remains someone that Howe and the club like, but the expectation is that move would be more feasible in the summer.

Al-Shabab End Almiron Interest

Paraguay star could still leave in January

Another player that Al-Shabab had shown interest in was winger Miguel Almiron, but GMS sources have been informed that the club have now ended their interest in the Paraguay international as they don't believe he is interested in the move.

However, it is still believed that Newcastle are open to selling the 30-year-old forward during the winter window as they look to navigate issues with PSR.

MLS outfit Charlotte FC remain in contact over a potential £8.5m deal as exclusively revealed by GMS, and while nothing is advanced yet for a deal it seems more likely that Almiron would move to the MLS rather than Saudi at this stage.

All stats courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 26/12/2024.