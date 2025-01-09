Real Club Deportivo Mallorca enter the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia just eight years after playing in the third tier of Spanish football. The 108-year-old club qualified for the tournament after finishing as runners-up to Athletic Bilbao in last season's Copa del Rey. As a result, they head to Jeddah for a semi-final against Real Madrid, who they already drew 1-1 with in the opening game of the season.

It is a special moment for one of LaLiga's most fascinating and likeable clubs. Since 2016, Mallorca have been owned by former professional tennis player Andy Kohlberg, ex-NBA star Steve Nash, current Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and Stuart Holden, who played in the Premier League with Bolton Wanderers. Former Chelsea left-back Graham Le Saux is also a non-executive director.

"Our owners have a winning mentality," said Mallorca's CEO of Business Alfonso Diaz, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT. "They are all former sports stars. They make sure we have a winning culture and never stop fighting. Andy runs the club day-to-day, but we speak to Nash and Kerr quite often. Their advice is invaluable."

Mallorca know the vast majority of fans inside Jeddah's King Abdullah Sports City stadium will be supporting Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti's side are one of the most followed teams in Saudi, and dealmakers are even trying to lure Vinicius Junior over in his prime, with Al-Ahli touted as a possible destination. But there is no fear factor in the Mallorca squad.

"We are super excited about playing Real Madrid in Saudi," said Diaz. "It is a great moment for the club. It’s our third time in the Spanish Super Cup, and we have won it once [in 1998]. Now we are hoping to win another trophy. This could be a milestone for us, since this ownership took over in 2016.

"The game is far from our home, and it is difficult for our fans to fly out. I am sure we will be outnumbered by Real Madrid supporters. But it’s a nice challenge for us, both on and off the pitch. We want to promote ourselves there and try to make some noise. It’s important to do this because the Middle East is going to be the hub of world sport over the next 10 years."

Mallorca Desperate to Return to Glory Days

Eto'o played key role in side which won Copa del Rey

Mallorca are currently flying high in sixth place in LaLiga and firmly in contention for European football. Yet despite their lofty position in the table, Mallorca are only focused on safety for now, even though the longer-term ambition is to restore the glory days of the late nineties and early noughties.

Mallorca reached the final of the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1999, beat Arsenal in the Champions League in 2001 and won the Copa del Rey in 2003, as a 22-year-old Samuel Eto'o, on loan back then from Real Madrid, scored twice in a 3-0 victory over Recreativo de Huelva.

"Our big aim this season is to stay in LaLiga," said Diaz. "We want 42 or 43 points to feel comfortable and then, from there, let’s see what we can do. We only think game-by-game. We are ambitious and want to be a top 10 club in LaLiga, but also a sustainable one.

"We are a small club with a big story behind us. We have played in the Champions League, won the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup and finished ninth in LaLiga two seasons ago. Last season, we lost narrowly on penalties to Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey final.

"We are unique. The club is on a small island, with a lot of sand and great weather. We have one million inhabitants, but 15 million tourists visit us each year, making Mallorca very international. It's a nice place to live and to build this exciting project from."

Mallorca is based on the idyllic Balearic Islands, and manager Jagoba Arrasate is from Basque Country. The club has always been community-focused and placed a heavy emphasis on recruiting Spanish players. Some, like 32-year-old Abdon Prats, have been with the club since the third tier. There is now a recruitment drive to find younger names, with 22-year-old Spanish attacking midfielder Roberto Navarro joining from Real Sociedad over the summer.

"We have to be smart in the market and find young talents," said Diaz. "Much of our squad are Spanish players in their late 20s or early 30s, and several have been with us through the lower tiers of Spanish football. We are now looking to add some younger players. Navarro is a good example. We also had Lee Kang-in, who we sold to Paris Saint-Germain in 2023. We are working hard on squad balance and under this ownership have overseen the biggest recruitment drives in the club's history."

Related Ask Fabrizio Romano (Jan. 10, 2025) Get your questions in, and I will personally reply to three (3) of them in GIVEMESPORT's Daily Newsletter on Friday, January 10th 2025. Be sure to subscribe to the newsletter so you don't miss out. Here we go!

Mallorca Looking to Develop Away from Pitch

Membership rising amid plans to grow brand further

Mallorca's owners are now looking to stabilise the club in LaLiga and continue to invest in infrastructure. The Moix Stadium has already undergone redevelopment and now has a capacity of over 23,000, and Mallorca could even look for a new home in the future.

Meanwhile, club membership has surged from 6,000 in 2019 to almost 25,000. And big plans are in place to grow the club's brand, and in doing so find new revenue streams, which is why a game in Saudi Arabia is welcomed by the club. Mallorca are also open to a LaLiga game in the United States, which would make sense given their American ownership.

"Since we started in 2016, we have renovated the stadium, which was needed, and strived to make the club financially sustainable," said Diaz. "And now we have started a new two-year investment plan for the stadium, wider infrastructure and players.

"We are also looking at new revenue streams. We have 46 percent more season ticket holders compared to 2016 and a new, younger profile of fan. Every cent of new revenue we get, we reinvest back into the club.

"And we are open to new experiences, which is why we are so pleased to be in Saudi Arabia. A LaLiga game in America is an option for the future as well. I know LaLiga tried in the past. We are open to all ideas, especially if it helps grow our brand, but it's up to LaLiga to decide. We have American owners, so a game in America could be agreeable, although we also have to listen to our fans and understand if it's the kind of thing they endorse."

Mallorca have big plans for 2025 and beyond and although the club is grounded, and approaching things game-by-game, the Spanish Super Cup presents an opportunity to get a statement win over Real Madrid and potentially go on to secure the club's first piece of silverware since 2003.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox