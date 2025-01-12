Will Manchester United miss Marcus Rashford when he leaves the club?

It’s a question dividing many fans who are split on the Rashford conundrum as a move away from Old Trafford edges closer.

While supporters may be conflicted there’s one key United figure who won’t miss the mis-firing striker - Ruben Amorim.

In fact, the Marcus Rashford saga is playing out as Amorim imagined it might.

And it could even have the perfect ending - if it paves the way for the summer arrival of £60 million Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres, who thrived under the Portuguese coach in Lisbon.

Amorim has only been at Old Trafford 54 days but he’s already shown he’s every bit as ruthless as iconic boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

And, some might say, he’s even more cut-throat than the legendary Scot with his treatment of Rashford colder than any of Ferguson’s famous ‘cancellations’.

Roy Keane, Jaap Stam, Ruud van Nistelrooy and David Beckham all left United after tangling with Ferguson.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rashford has scored 87 goals in 287 Premier League appearances for United.

They, of course, had all worked for years under Ferguson in contrast to Amorim who decided in his first few days in charge of United that Rashford wasn’t going to be part of a new-look future.

In fact, sources at United’s Carrington training ground say Rashford may have been a dead man walking even before Amorim took charge.

Before he came to Old Trafford, Amorim is said to have studied United’s stats and found numerous references to Rashford’s lack of work-rate, poor pressing and lack of focus.

That immediately put a red flag against the one-time England striker who has lost his way.

Rashford's Goal Record in Last Three Seasons Season Appearances Goals 2022-23 56 30 2023-24 43 8 2024-25 24 7

And Amorim’s worst fears were confirmed when he started working with Rashford with life-style issues also swirling around the 27-year-old attacker.

After assessing every individual in the squad he inherited, Amorim doesn’t believe United will miss Rashford at all - but only if they can line up a guaranteed goalscorer in the summer.

Rashford’s contribution to the team cause - a non-negotiable for any player under Amorim - has not met the standards expected by the United boss and as a result, he hasn’t featured in five of the last six match-day squads.

That’s an amazing fall from grace for a player who scored 30 goals for the club two seasons ago and was considered an almost untouchable £90 million asset at that time.

Now his value is half that estimate and his departure could help the development of another of United’s blue-chip stars - Alejandro Garnacho.

The Spanish-born Argentinian winger has experienced some difficulties adjusting to Amorim’s methods and was dropped completely for the surprise 2-1 win at Manchester City last month.

Since starting the 3-2 home defeat by Nottingham Forest in early December, Garnacho has been on the bench in all six of the games he’s been involved in since triggering speculation about his future.

But once Rashford’s gone - with AC Milan, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund all circling - Amorim wants Garnacho to grow into the left-sided attacking role - as long as he accepts the defending duties that Rashford didn’t buy into.

Garnacho’s attacking threat and assist for Amad Diallo’s winner at Liverpool underlined his value to the team.

But Amorim wants Garnacho to make himself ‘undroppable’ with more consistency a target for the youngster.

Yoro Putting Pressure on Ruben Amorim With his Performances

The Portuguese had been introducing the defender gradually

LENY Yoro’s gradual introduction to United’s first team has been a deliberate strategy by Ruben Amorim while he navigates the tricky first months in charge.

Amorim wants to protect the highly-talented youngster who was a major Real Madrid target before he joined United.

While United’s squad - languishing below mid-table - struggle to adapt to new methods, Amorim wants to shield Yoro from the fall-out.

But the rave reviews handed the 19-year-old French defender after his brilliant tackle to deny Darwin Nunez a late match-winner in the 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Anfield could change that ‘cotton-wool’ approach.

Yoro showed speed and brilliant timing to rob Nunez as he prepared to shoot inside United’s box with the teenager sprinting at a sizzling 21.6 mph from Liverpool’s penalty area to tackle the striker.

Yoro’s start to life at Old Trafford was cruelly held up by a pre-season foot injury that needed surgery and put him out of action until December.

But Yoro’s sparkling late cameo at Anfield has put Amorim under pressure to give the youngster more starts.

Amorim Tells INEOS he Doesn't Want Dalot to be Sold

The defender has been linked with Real Madrid

Diogo Dalot might have been viewed as a source of funds in the January window - until his display at Liverpool.

The 25-year-old versatile defender, bought for a bargain £19 million from FC Porto in 2018, has proved himself one of United’s best buys in recent years.

With United facing Profit and Sustainability concerns, Dalot is being tracked by teams in Spain and Italy, including Real Madrid.

But the speedy wing-back, valued at £45 million, is a firm favourite with boss Ruben Amorim who has told United bosses he doesn’t want the star to be sold.

Amorim sees Dalot as key to the tactical 3-4-3 system and one of the few players naturally suited to that style.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 11-01-25.