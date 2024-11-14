Ruben Amorim is set to hand Marcus Rashford a chance to impress as the number nine in his 3-4-3 system at Manchester United in an attempt to fit him into the side, GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed.

The Portuguese coach officially took over as head coach on November 11th, replacing Erik Ten Hag who was sacked last month following the club's worst-ever start to a Premier League season for the second campaign in a row.

Amorim comes into Old Trafford with huge expectations after what he did at Sporting CP, winning two league titles in four seasons and breaking their 20-year spell without a championship while breaking up the dominance of Benfica and Sporting domestically.

He has done that with his 3-4-3 system, with two numbers tens in behind a traditional number nine, which has led to questions about where 27-year-old Rashford could fit into the team after a troubling 18 months on the pitch which has seen him come under fire for his performances.

Sources: Rashford Could Play as Number 9

The manager's style could suit England star's strengths

There has been some suggestions about Rashford's involvement under the new manager, with some fans and pundits wondering if he could be used as a wing-back with Amorim known for his attacking style of play.

But insiders who are familiar with Amorim's way of thinking have suggested to GIVEMESPORT that it would not be a surprise to see him try Rashford as a centre-forward rather than as one of the players in behind or as one of the wing-backs.

The belief is that the new head coach will look to attack the channels and space behind defenders in transition, and these are characteristics that Rashford possesses that could help him rediscover his best form.

Currently, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are the traditional striker options in the squad, but neither have performed particularly well so far this season. Hojlund missed the first months of the season with a hamstring injury and has since returned with two goals in ten appearances in all competitions, while Zirkzee scored on his debut in the 1-0 win over Fulham on the opening day of the season but has failed to score since in any of his next 16 appearances.

Man Utd Desperate for Rashford to Rediscover his Form

Club chiefs confident he will get back to his best

Man United were desperate to get Rashford fit and firing again this season, having handed him a brand new contract in the summer of 2023 worth £375,000-per-week after a 30-goal season. But last season under Ten Hag he managed just eight goals in all competitions and struggled, while this season he has been competing with Alejandro Garnacho for a place on the wing.

Club bosses have been encouraged by what they have seen from the forward in pre-season and so far, but with four goals and three assists in 18 appearances this season, there is an acceptance that he needs more output, and they are not giving up on getting him back to his best.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 14/11/2024.