Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is already taking an approach to promoting the club's young talent, with a number of top-class youngsters having featured for the club in his reign as boss - and that could see prodigy Sekou Kone next on the conveyor belt, Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT in his transfer column.

Kone, who has been dubbed the 'next Yaya Toure', joined United on August's transfer deadline day following months of links with the club, after excelling at youth level for Malian team Guidars. He's yet to feature for United's first-team, but whilst he's shown a lot of promise, manager Amorim is keen to ease him into the action by avoiding a 'fast-track' for the physical midfielder.

Sekou Kone 'Won't Be Fasttracked' to Man Utd First-Team

The youngster will be given the chance to develop before making his debut

Jones detailed in his column for GIVEMESPORT that United's recruitment strategy is a mixture of patience and ambition. Recent signings such as Manuel Ugarte and Leny Yoro have injected both quality and youth into the squad, and they will be integral to the Portuguese tactician's plans going forward.

Manchester United's Premier League statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 6 =12th Goals scored 23 =15th Shots Taken Per Game 13.3 12th Shots Conceded Per Game 11.3 5th xG 30.55 14th

However, one youngster who may also fit well into Amorim's plans is Kone. The Malian midfielder is being 'groomed' as a future first-team player, and with the 18-year-old having made the move to the Premier League in the summer, he will get his chance to impress among the club's stars in pre-season.

Coaches believe that he has the potential to thrive under Amorim, and he was signed with an eye to the Red Devils' long-term future. However, unlike homegrown star Kobbie Mainoo, there will be no rush to 'fast track' his integration into the first-team squad in an avoidance to put pressure on him at such a young age.

This approach highlights the club's commitment to curating a 'sustainable squad', which balances experience with youth and energy - though their financial restructuring means that the Red Devils must act shrewdly in the transfer market.

Kone, who will turn 19 in February, featured strongly at the 2023 under-17 World Cup when Mali finished third in the entire competition - leading to interest from clubs across Europe. However, it was United that won the race for his signature at the end of the transfer window, and although he has yet to play for the club, there will be palpable excitement surrounding his signing.

