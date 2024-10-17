Liverpool have still yet to make progress on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future with the right-back out of contract in the summer - and GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that whilst the club have not lost confidence that he will sign a new deal, the England star has spoken to Jude Bellingham about life at Real Madrid as the Spanish champions ponder a potential move for his services.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract in the summer, and although he continues to shine at right-back for the Reds, the club have yet to make any inroads to furthering his spell at the club. With Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah also out of contract, Liverpool will know that he is on their priority list of tasks, though a deal doesn't seem close just yet.

Sources: Alexander-Arnold Has Spoken To Bellingham About Madrid Move

The right-back is continuing to ponder a move abroad

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that suggestions and reports that Liverpool have lost confidence that Alexander-Arnold will extend are not correct, with an extension on his contract being worked on.

Reports have stated that Real Madrid still view him as a priority, whilst Tottenham Hotspur defender Pedro Porro and former Manchester City star Jeremie Frimpong are on their list of options. Alexander-Arnold is their top-choice, but Real know they must wait for Liverpool to make a formal offer before the picture becomes clearer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's Premier League statistics - Liverpool ranking, 23/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 28 =11th Assists 4 7th Key Passes Per Game 2.3 2nd Crosses Per Game 2 2nd Long Balls Per Game 5.3 1st Match rating 7.12 =4th

However, GIVEMESPORT sources further state that although Alexander-Arnold views himself as a future captain at Anfield once Van Dijk leaves and also with England, his international teammate Bellingham has spoken to him about Real, detailing how seamless it was to settle into the squad. Bellingham hasn’t been positioned to float the idea of a move, though sources state that Alexander-Arnold has been ‘inquisitive’ about life in the Spanish capital.

As such, Liverpool are hoping to get some sort of verbal agreement in place by the next International break. Arne Slot's side are reported to be remaining calm, and they know Alexander-Arnold won’t decide on a new club before communicating with them - especially seeing him as a future captain - but the right-back wants to feel that Liverpool will win trophies in the future in a team that is dominant in sustained periods of success.

Liverpool won’t let him go without a fight, but the defender may wish to let the situation drag on longer to assess life under Slot. Barcelona and Bayern Munich are keeping tabs, whilst Saudi side Al-Hilal are also keen. Alexander-Arnold wants to take his time with his career at a crossroads - with a huge contract extension potentially ruling out a move in three or more years' time when he reaches his thirtieth birthday.

Liverpool Would Be Loathed To See Alexander-Arnold Exit

Alexander-Arnold shares the Premier League assist record for a defender with teammate Andy Robertson with an incredible 59, with the pair overtaking fellow Scouse full-back Leighton Baines’ record of 53, which stood for quite some time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander-Arnold has 83 assists for Liverpool in 319 games.

At the age of just 25, that goes to show the influence that Alexander-Arnold has had in his short career at Anfield. He conceivably could hit 100 assists, landing himself in the exclusive five-strong club of players with a century of assists - with only Ryan Giggs, Kevin de Bruyne, Cesc Fabregas, Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard having achieved that feat.

That alone is a huge reason as to why Liverpool wouldn’t want to let him go, but with his relatively young age and homegrown status added to the mix, it would be a disaster if the club were to let him walk on a free transfer to strengthen a European rival.

