Anthony Gordon could still earn a move to Liverpool, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed - with a move for the Newcastle United star 'still possible' with their interest failing to disappear after a failed attempt to secure his signature back in June.

Gordon endured the best season of his career yet last time out, running Premier League defenders ragged as the Magpies recorded a respectable seventh-placed finish in the top-flight under Eddie Howe, only missing out on European football thanks to Manchester United's FA Cup win. But with no continental football in mind, the winger has been linked with a move to Anfield - and sources have revealed that a deal would be done, with the Reds keeping 'open-minded'.

Gordon was originally linked with a move to Liverpool at the end of June, with the Magpies struggling to meet their Profit and Sustainability Rules threshold.

They were, on paper, saved by the sales of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh to Nottingham Forest and Brighton respectively - but there were reports that had touted Gordon to Liverpool and in retrospect, their interest being publicised won't have done Newcastle any favours when it comes to keeping their star winger.

Sources: Liverpool Gordon Move is 'Still Possible'

GIVEMESPORT sources have suggested that a bid for Gordon's services from Liverpool is still possible, with their interest over a deal failing to disappear after a move was made to sign him over a month ago.

There is still just under a month to go in the transfer window, and Gordon's head was turned earlier in the market - so much so, that Liverpool believe that they can land their man if they made a huge push to secure his signature. Sources have stated that it is worth remaining open-minded over a move for Gordon coming back around again.

Anthony Gordon's Premier League statistics - Newcastle squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 35 =3rd Assists 10 =1st Goals 11 2nd Yellow Cards 10 1st Shots Per Game 2.3 2nd Dribbles Per Game 1.5 2nd

Newcastle sources are convinced that a deal won't be done at this stage in the summer, due to the message that it would send out to fans, players and rival clubs. They deem Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak and Gordon as being 'off limits' and so any deal taking one of their stars away would be hugely detrimental to the cause.

However, there was truth in the potential deal that would have seen Joe Gomez head in the other direction to St. James' Park. Any new contract from Newcastle towards Gordon would now have to be extremely strong, especially with the England international knowing that a club of Liverpool's stature want him - and given that he supported the Reds as a child, that is also a huge factor.

Reports suggested that a deal taking Gordon to St James' Park could have been worth around £75m.

Gordon Could be Perfect Salah Understudy

With the Reds needing a winger to act as backup to Mohamed Salah, Gordon would be a superb long-term purchase and it's a deal that could be revisited in the near future, even if not this summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Anthony Gordon has made four appearances for England

Many raised their eyebrows at the fee that Newcastle paid to bring Gordon to the club from Everton back in January 2023, but his rapid pace and ability to finish has certainly improved since his time at St. James' Park - and that has been evidenced with his England call-up for EURO 2024.

