“He’s back at his real level.” This is the first comment that those close to Manchester United winger Antony keep mentioning every time he’s showing his skills at Real Betis. He is already shining with two goals in three games alongside a Man of the Match award on his debut for the Spanish side after joining on loan from the Premier League club in January.

Despite interest from several clubs, Antony picked Spain and Betis as his favourite destination, and he’s now doing fantastically there with no issues in terms of adaptation. How’s this possible? What’s next for the Brazilian winger?

Antony is 'Really Happy' at Real Betis

The Spanish club was the ideal destination for all parties

His agent Junior Pedroso has spoken exclusively to GIVEMESPORT about it, saying:

“This [early success] is possible because Antony is so, so happy. He’s really happy, you can feel it on and off the pitch. He’s been able to adapt very quickly and that’s absolutely crucial - it means we’ve been able to pick the best option possible."

How did they pick Betis over four more interested clubs? Pedroso added:

“When we started thinking about and planning Antony's temporary transfer, we knew it would be a short-term project. Our concern would be for him and his family to adapt quickly and to find a style of play that would enhance his characteristics.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antony is the second most expensive signing in Manchester United's history after Paul Pogba.

"Everyone's opinion was unanimous. After that, we mapped out the clubs he could play for and we came up with Betis as the ideal destination."

Spanish football was also picked as an ideal place for his skills, Pedroso confirms: “Yes, Spanish football greatly strengthens Antony's main technical and physical characteristics. He has more freedom to use all his skills to the advantage of efficiency in attack. That’s why we said yes, and Manchester United approved it too.”

Premier League Clubs Wanted Antony in January

The Brazilian preferred the move to La Liga

When asked to reveal something we didn’t know about clubs keen on signing Antony last January, his agent Junior Pedroso clarified:

“I can tell you that clubs from England also wanted Antony, he had the chance to stay in the Premier League, but we preferred Real Betis. I can also reveal that Saudi Pro League clubs approached us over potential moves. It was another option but Spain was the best possible for the player.”

Formally, his loan move will be over in June and Antony has to return to Man United: “Yes, I can confirm there’s no buy option clause in the contract. So Antony will be a Manchester United player from July,” Pedroso tells us.

And the relationship with Ruben Amorim? “Antony respects Amorim a lot, for sure”, Pedroso tells GIVEMESPORT. “But we understood in January that his moment at the club was not good, so Manchester United also understood that leaving on loan was the best way for Antony to recover his best form.”

Antony for Man Utd and Real Betis in 2024-25 (League) Man Utd Real Betis Appearances 8 2 Minutes 135 144 Goals 0 1 Shots per game 0.8 2 Key passes per game 0.4 1

Antony's Future Remains Undecided

The Brazilian could still stay at Man United

So what about next season? Is there a chance for Antony to stay at Betis or maybe play for Manchester United again? Pedroso explains the situation:

“I believe that football is very dynamic. There are no long-term plans to be made. There may still be a few more chapters in his story with Manchester United, or there may not be. This will depend on many factors involving decisions by the club and him in the near future."

For sure, Antony in the next months will be one to watch.

