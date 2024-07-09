Highlights Arsenal are in advanced talks with Bologna for Italian star Riccardo Calafiori, Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Calafiori could replace left-back Kieran Tierney or provide backup to the centre-back duo of William Saliba and Gabriel.

Personal terms have been agreed, and Arsenal are now focusing on a fee and deal structure with Bologna.

Arsenal's move to Riccardo Calafiori appears to be heading in all of the right directions as the Gunners look to pursue a deal for the breakthrough Italian star - and Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that whilst a deal hasn't been done just yet, talks between the clubs are now on a 'daily basis'.

The Gunners are looking to spend money yet again in the transfer window, with a whole host of stars coming through to their first-team in recent years including the likes of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and David Raya. But the north London outfit are looking ahead, and with Calafiori being linked, a deal appears to be edging closer to completion with talks now at a daily stage.

Calafiori Has Been Linked With Arsenal

The Italian has been in great form for Bologna and Italy

Reports earlier in the transfer window suggested that Juventus were leading the race to sign the Italian centre-back after his outstanding season at Bologna, with the Turin-based outfit being Calafiori's 'first choice' of club was he to move on.

However those rumours have not developed, and after an outstanding EURO 2024 campaign with Italy other clubs have stolen the march, including Arsenal.

Riccardo Calafiori's Serie A statistics - Bologna squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 30 =10th Assists 5 1st Clearances Per Game 2.5 3rd Tackles Per Game 1.6 =5th Interceptions Per Game 1.7 1st Match rating 6.99 2nd

The Gunners have reportedly agreed personal terms with the former Roma talent on a wage of around £65,000-per-week, and all that is left to do is agree a fee with Bologna in the hope of landing their man with a few weeks for him to meet the squad in pre-season before playing a key role next season.

Romano: Arsenal and Bologna Negotiating "Daily"

The two clubs are closing in on an agreement

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano revealed that negotiations were underway on a daily basis between Arsenal and Basel - though the Italian suggested that there are still issues to iron out despite personal terms being agreed. He said:

"The negotiation is underway now between Arsenal and Bologna. There's still no agreement whilst there has been talks between the two clubs, but they are negotiating on a daily basis to reach and agreement on the structure of the deal - on the fee, and all the details needed, including the 50 per cent of the deal to Basel. "There are some points to clarify between the clubs, but there is an agreement with the player on a five-year contract until 2029, [which is] €4million (£3.4million) net salary per season."

Calafiori May Not Play Centre-Back for Arsenal

There are other pressing issues to iron out in defence

Calafiori's main position is centre-back, and it will be tough for him to oust William Saliba and Gabriel from the heart of the defence if that is where Mikel Arteta has signed him for.

The duo formed the meanest defence in the Premier League last season with just 29 goals conceded throughout the league campaign, and with Saliba still developing as a young centre-back alongside Gabriel being a couple of years from hitting his peak, it wouldn't be the wisest idea in the world for them to break that up.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Riccardo Calafiori only joined Bologna from Basel last season

Instead, Calafiori could slot into the left-back role as well as offering immense backup to the centre-back pairing. Oleksandr Zinchenko wasn't at his best for the Gunners last season, and with Kieran Tierney likely to move on in the summer alongside Jakub Kiwior, Calafiori's arrival would be highly heralded at the Emirates Stadium in the inverted full-back role Arteta loves to utilise.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 09-07-24.