Arsenal's battle for young midfielder Sverre Nypan is set to continue until the summer, with the Norwegian having delayed his potential move to the Premier League to give him more time - but GIVEMESPORT sources have stated that the Gunners remain confident of signing him, despite pressure from elsewhere.

Nypan visited a number of top-flight clubs in the winter, with a view to a potential move in the latter end of the January transfer window - but having taken his time to choose the right move for his career, it has left clubs scrambling to offer him the best pathway for first-team football. Arsenal believe that they could be that team - with sources stating that Mikel Arteta remains confident of landing him.

Sources: Arsenal 'Confident' of Signing Nypan

The Gunners are one of the frontrunners for his signature

GIVEMESPORT sources have stated that Nypan's tour of England has forced him to consider an expected move to Arsenal more carefully - and the Gunners are confident that they can land their man. Nypan has not turned against the idea of joining Arsenal, and although he has been relieved that he has taken more time to consider his future, Arsenal have been on his case for longer than any other club.

Arsenal's Premier League statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 14 =2nd Losses 2 2nd Shots Taken Per Game 13.7 11th Shots Conceded Per Game 10.3 3rd xG 47.74 5th

Aston Villa and Manchester City have also been interested in his services, but current Norwegian star Martin Odegaard has also tried to sell the club to Nypan, and he is impressed by the north London outfit - and as a result, they are a strong contender to secure his signature in the process.

The prodigy held talks with City and Villa, whilst Manchester United have also looked at him, but Arteta will be hoping that, over time, the Norwegian will choose the capital as his base where he could flourish alongside fellow youngsters Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly in the future, with Arsenal putting an emphasis on youth development, where the 'devastating' Nypan would flourish, as he was called by football analyst Ben Mattinson.

Nypan, 18, already has 13 league goals in just 53 games for Rosenborg from midfield, and will see out the season in Norway - though his move from the Eliteserien outfit is imminent and should be expected in the summer months.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mikel Arteta has won 160 of his 270 games in charge of Arsenal.

Nypan has already racked up 33 appearances for Norway's youth teams, scoring four goals - and given that he won't be 19 until next Christmas, he's got plenty of time to develop over the next few months in his homeland before attacking English football head-on.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 06-02-25.

