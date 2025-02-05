Arsenal's failure to sign a striker in the winter window could come to their advantage in the summer transfer, Dean Jones has revealed in his GIVEMESPORT column - with the Gunners having maintained their relationship with RB Leipzig as a means of grabbing Benjamin Sesko in the summer months.

The Gunners saw Gabriel Jesus out injured for the rest of the campaign, but despite only boasting Kai Havertz in that area of the field up until now, they failed to land a talisman in January. However, Jones has revealed that although they tried to sign Ollie Watkins, the club didn't want to enter negotiations with Leipzig for Sesko - which may work in their favour at the end of the season.

Jones: Sesko 'High' on Arsenal's Shortlist, Chose to Respect Leipzig Stance

The Gunners will spend the next four months with one striker

Jones wrote in his GIVEMESPORT column that Sesko has always been high on their shortlist, even before a deal for Aston Villa star Watkins was explored - and Arsenal, Jones has revealed, explored a move for Sesko again in the January transfer window with their interest in him being 'extreme'.

Benjamin Sesko's Bundesliga statistics - Leipzig squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 19 =3rd Goals 8 1st Key Passes Per Game 0.4 =10th Shots Per Game 1.8 =2nd Dribbles Per Game 1.1 3rd Match rating 6.84 6th

But the Gunners quickly understood that the Bundesliga side were not open for discussions on any potential deal for his services at this stage. Rather than push for a deal that could have been impossible, Arsenal chose to respect Leipzig's stance to ensure they didn't damage any chance of signing him in the summer. That could pay off, with Sesko having an agreement that he could leave when the time is right - and Arsenal know that he is interested in a move.

Sesko isn't at the peak of his powers just yet, alongside now being at the profile and skill of someone like Alexander Isak, and he even boasts a different style of play - but the Slovenian does have huge potential. With Leipzig being far more open to offers in the summer, it could finally be the time when the Gunners sign a striker to boost their efforts in the final third of the pitch. Sesko has previously been described as a 'monster' by X account 'NXGN', and there will be hopes for him to become one of the world's best in years to come.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Benjamin Sesko has 16 goals in 39 games for Slovenia.

A deal for Isak looks to be too tricky unless he pushes to leave Newcastle United, whilst Watkins was a backup plan, and a move for Bayern Munich star Mathys Tel wasn't the right fit - and that leaves Sesko as a player that Arsenal still admire, having already enquired about him. Jones adds that they are increasingly likely to target Sesko once the summer window reopens.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 05-02-25.

