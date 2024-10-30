Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo has become one of the surprise stars of the Premier League season with his eight goals at top-flight level ranking him as the second-highest scorer in the league behind Erling Haaland - and that has summoned the interest of Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle United, according to GIVEMESPORT sources - with the Gunners especially doing their homework on his talents.

The France-born star, who represents Cameroon at international level, has been a revelation for the Bees this season with an astonishing eight goals in just nine games from the right-flank. Having scored nine in his previous two seasons, he is all but destined to break that record in the coming weeks on current form - but his strong purple patch has attracted interest from the Premier League's biggest clubs with Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle all showing their interest in the Bees star.

Sources: Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle in Mbeumo Race

The winger has taken on vast interest amid his outstanding form

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Arsenal are continuing to study data and scouting reports ahead of a decision on whether to bid for Mbeumo or not.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has hinted that Mbeumo has the ability to play at a bigger club sooner rather than later, and it is possible that Brentford could be tested in the January transfer window with interest growing week-by-week in his credentials.

Bryan Mbeumo's Premier League statistics - Brentford squad ranking, 2024/25 Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 810 =1st Goals 8 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.9 =1st Shots Per Game 2.3 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.1 =1st Match rating 7.51 1st

Mikel Arteta's men have registered their interest in Mbeumo as a new option for their attacking ranks, with his impressive data over the past two seasons having put him on the Gunners' radar - and now, at 25, they believe he is at the perfect stage of his career where he is ready to take the leap into the top-flight.

Sources have stated that, at present, there is 'identification' work being done on how his performances with Brentford would translate into the Arsenal side given the Bees' pragmatic approach and Arteta's preference for passing football, but they may not be afforded the chance to wait with his rare left-footed skillset being of increased importance to interested clubs.

Arne Slot wants him because they see him as a potential alternative and eventual replacement for Mohamed Salah, whilst Eddie Howe is interested in bringing him in as Newcastle's first-choice star on the right-flank - though the Magpies will hope that they aren't in competition with Arsenal or Liverpool for his signing.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bryan Mbeumo has scored 58 goals in 210 games for Brentford.

As a result, any deal will depend on what Brentford would expect for Mbeumo in the market - and though the interested trio would expect to pay a fee in the region of £40-50million, Brentford could look to earn more given his form and continued output.

Brentford Could Reinvest Huge Mbeumo Fees

The Bees have made a name for selling big and buying cheap

Mbeumo has been in fine form for Brentford, and having fully adapted to the Premier League as a player who has consistently hit in and around the ten-goal mark in the top-flight, he's certainly caught the eye if he hadn't already, with that target looking set to be smashed.

Brentford especially have eyes for talent, with this their fourth season in the Premier League, and with relegation barely looking like a threat in their top-flight spell, the Bees could use any money taken for Mbeumo to reinvest in their squad to make them an established Premier League outfit.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 30-10-24.