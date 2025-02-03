Arsenal are set to lose out on a move for Bayern Munich star Mathys Tel to rivals Tottenham Hotspur, according to reports - and GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that the Gunners wanted a buy-option clause in the deal, which may have scuppered their chances - with the club not wanting to develop another player without the chance of a permanent capture.

The Gunners have lost Gabriel Jesus to injury over the past few weeks, leaving Kai Havertz to lead the line across three competitions for the rest of the season - and that is a slight risk in having only one player who can play on his own up front. But their failed move for Tel means that will now be a reality.

Sources: Arsenal Set to Miss Out on Tel, Summer Moves Touted

The Gunners will once again bide their time for a striker

GIVEMESPORT sources have stated that Arsenal and Manchester United were both looking for at least an option-to-buy clause for Tel - with both clubs having the fear that, without an option to buy, they would only be developing a player that wouldn't be of benefit to them in the future, only benefitting Bayern in the process.

Mikel Arteta's side have been adamant that they will only sign a player who will 'significantly' elevate their attacking options in the transfer market. There has been plenty of work undertaken at the club, and the Gunners have tried for other targets in the January transfer window.

Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins was one major target last week, but the feeling amongst various sources is that they will now wait until the summer before making a pledge towards a player in the ilk of either Alexander Isak or Benjamin Sesko.

A new man, if sought-after in the summer, will be a huge signing for Arsenal. And if they don't win the Premier League this time around, Arteta will be more confident going into next season with an elite attacker in through the door.

