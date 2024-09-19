Southampton prodigy Tyler Dibling is on Manchester United's radar despite GIVEMESPORT sources revealing that Saints are aiming to tie him down to a new long-term deal - with Red Devils transfer chief Dan Ashworth hoping to sway the youngster up north after watching him for years.

Dibling has been one of the brightest young players in the Premier League so far this season, catching eyes in the top-flight after his performances for Southampton at the age of just 18. Despite the Saints' poor results - including a 3-0 loss to United last weekend - amongst other disappointing outings, they are fighting hard to keep their star youngster. But that could be a struggle with United lurking in the background for his signature, having been on Ashworth's radar for some time when he was at Newcastle United.

Sources: Man Utd Could Make Move for Dibling

The Red Devils could battle for the youngster

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that United could be interested in attempting to turn Dibling's head, despite the Saints' hopes at convincing him to sign a new contract on the south coast after a huge breakthrough at the start of the season. The teenager made cameo appearances in the Championship last season alongside starting games in the FA Cup in the fourth round and fourth round replay against Watford last season.

Tyler Dibling's Premier League statistics - Southampton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 4 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.5 2nd Pass Percentage Per Game (%) 89.8 12th Shots Per Game 0.8 10th Key Passes Per Game 1 =3rd Match rating 6.54 4th

But he's burst onto the scenes for the Saints this season in the Premier League. Two assists vs Cardiff in the League Cup alongside his first start in the top-flight against United at the weekend has seen his stock increase, and Russell Martin's men are keen to see him prolong his stay.

But United are lurking. Despite opting against making a move for him at this stage of his career, Dan Ashworth - the club's new Sporting Director - has already tried his hand at doing so when at Newcastle, and remains a big fan despite being rejected in the north-east. United are looking to add under-21 talent at Old Trafford, which they have done in the form of Arsenal's Chido Obi Martin, Sekou Kone and James Overy this summer - and Dibling could be next on their wishlist, with Ashworth's fondness for the player being the reason for that.

Newcastle remain keen despite Ashworth's departure, whilst sources have also revealed that Crystal Palace and Stuttgart are also interested - though the Bundesliga side may struggle as he's not overly keen on moving abroad at this early stage of his career.

Dibling Could Be Best Off at Southampton

The youngster has been afforded great opportunities

Whilst the bright lights of Old Trafford may be enticing for Dibling, Southampton are offering him first-team minutes at St. Mary's, and that Premier League experience will only boost his development - which he almost certainly wouldn't get at United, with Amad Diallo, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony likely to be ahead of him in the pecking order in the north west.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tyler Dibling had a short spell with Chelsea youth teams in 2022 but rejoined Southampton after just two appearances.

Even if Southampton are relegated as they aim to amend their pointless start to the season after four straight losses, Dibling will only be 19 as we enter next season and that is still extremely young for a footballer - in which his developement will likely be continued should he stay on the south coast.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 18-09-24.