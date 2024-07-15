Highlights Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is leaving Marseille for Saudi Arabian club Al-Qadsiah on a two-year deal.

The striker will earn £8.5million per annum, marking his fifth club in just over two years.

Aubameyang chose Al-Qadsiah over other Saudi clubs, and will play alongside notable foreign players at the club.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's journeyman-like finish to his career is set to evolve yet again - with GIVEMESPORT sources revealing that the striker is set to leave Marseille for Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Qadsiah in the coming days.

The striker, who burst onto the English scene when he joined Arsenal back in January 2018, has been at a plethora of elite clubs across Europe including Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and the Gunners, before joining Marseille last summer. It's been a strong campaign in France for the Gabon legend, but that spell on the French Riviera has come to an end - with Al-Qadsiah pushing to make a move for the talisman.

Sources: Aubameyang Set to Make Saudi Switch

The striker will only have spent one year in France once he moves

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Aubameyang is set to join newly-promoted Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Qadsiah on a two-year deal, with the Marseille man calling time on his spell in France after just one season.

The move will mark Aubameyang's fifth club in just over two years, having left Arsenal to join Barcelona, before an underwhelming spell at Chelsea saw him depart the west London club for the French outfit. Aubameyang will earn a salary of around £8.5million in his time in the Middle East, equating to around £160,000 per week over a two-year period, and the transfer is now being finalised with Marseille.

Al-Qadsiah aren't the Saudi only side to have wanted to secure his services; Al-Shabab also tried to sign him, whilst Al-Nassr made a bid for him all the way back in January 2022 but were unsuccessful in their attempts. Aubameyang wanted to stay in Europe when Saudi clubs approached him back in 2022, but he now feels persuaded to go given that he has just turned 35 years of age.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Ligue 1 statistics - Marseille squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 34 1st Goals 17 1st Assists 8 1st Shots Per Game 3.4 1st Match rating 7.09 1st

Nacho Fernandez's arrival at Al-Qadsiah is thought to have played a big part in his transfer, with the Spaniard alongside Belgium stopper Koen Casteels, former West Bromwich Albion striker Mbaye Diagne, ex-Benfica man Andre Carrillo and former Everton stopper Joel Robles as the only non-Saudi players who currently turn out for the club.

However, Qadsiah are thinking about replacing the majority of their foreigners in a bid to challenge the other clubs in the division such as Al-Hilal - who went unbeaten last season - and Al-Nassr for the title. New Marseille boss Roberto de Zerbi had planned to give Aubameyang less minutes had he stayed at the southern French outfit, despite notching 17 goals in the top-flight alone last season.

Saudi Arabia Will be a Challenge for Aubameyang

There is plenty of talent in the Middle East

Aubameyang has been a prolific frontman for some time, but his addition only goes to show the array of talent currently in Saudi Arabia. Cristiano Ronaldo is the obvious standout name having scored 35 goals for Al-Nassr last season; whilst Aleksandar Mitrovic, Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino all ply their trade in the Middle East.

The striker will find it tougher than expected with the league slowly starting to attract incredible defensive talents such as Aymeric Laporte, Nacho, Kalidou Koulibaly and more coming to the fore - with the division certainly becoming one to keep an eye on in the coming months of the transfer market.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 15-07-24.