Arsenal's new sporting director Andrea Berta wants to sign Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes to bolster the club's midfield alongside Martin Zubimendi, Ben Jacobs has revealed on GIVEMESPORT's newest episode of Market Madness.

The Gunners reached the quarter-final of the Champions League this week but have struggled domestically and currently find themselves 15 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

That has seen plans begin for next season already and new transfer supremo Berta has already brought his ideas to the table and could now look to merge those with the previous plans under Edu.

Arsenal Eyeing Bruno Alongside Zubimendi

Arteta wants midfield rejuvenation

With both Thomas Partey and Jorginho out of contract at the end of the current season, Mikel Arteta is eyeing new blood for the midfield and a deal is said to be on the cards for Spain international Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

However, Jacobs revealed on Market Madness that the club are also eyeing a move for Newcastle captain Guimaraes and Arsenal could look to splash the cash to bring in both players during the upcoming transfer window.

"So Zubimendi is very much the Edu target, but Berta is going to be looking at Bruno Guimaraes. And my understanding is that Arsenal may try for both Zubimendi and Guimaraes, plus Isak or Sesko."

A striker has already been identified as a position that Arteta wants above all others, with Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko considered to be the top targets during the transfer window.

But Newcastle will not be willing to losing multiple stars this summer, and that means Arsenal's chances of signing both Guimaraes and Isak are slim to none at best. But Berta has previously tried to sign Guimaraes for Atletico Madrid, and with the GMS sources revealing that the Gunners may have a £300m war chest for the upcoming window he may look to finally get a deal over the line.

GMS sources revealed that Guimaraes has a verbal agreement with Newcastle that he can leave the club for around £70m this summer if the club don't make the Champions League, while Zubimendi's release clause is worth £51m.

Arsenal fans have a chance to be very excited should a deal for both players be plausible, and Berta would be getting off to a mightily impressive start if he could oversee a rebuild of this level in just one summer.

Bruno Guimaraes Statistics (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances 28 Goals 3 Assists 6 Big chances created 11 Key passes per game 1.4 Balls recovered per game 4.9 Successful dribbles 0.9 (58%) Ground duels won 6.2 (53%)

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 13/03/2025.