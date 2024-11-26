West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui has lifted a huge weight off his shoulders after his side's first away win in three months in the Premier League against Newcastle United on Monday - and GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that the Spaniard will be given time by owner David Sullivan to prove fans and doubters wrong after some poor form to begin the campaign.

The Irons won 2-0 on Tyneside thanks to goals from Tomas Soucek and the unlikely source of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, propelling them clear of relegation woes and back into the conversation for a top-half finish. After months of impatience amongst fans, fears have been eased over Lopetegui's future - and with the board making the bold move to hire him and wave goodbye to David Moyes in the summer, sources have stated that he will be afforded more time to create his own identity in the capital city.

Sources: Lopetegui To Be Given Time To Create Identity

The result on Tyneside has massively pleased the West Ham board

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Sullivan hopes that his patience with Lopetegui is going to pay off, and that the Spaniard can spark a turnaround at the London Stadium following their win on Tyneside, which has taken them to 14th in the Premier League table and just four points from sixth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle Statistics West Ham 2 Shots on target 6 10 Shots off target 3 53 Possession (%) 47 8 Corners 3 11 Fouls 8 1 Yellow cards 0

West Ham's performance on Monday evening was by far their best of the season, and Sullivan will hope that his stance to stick by Lopetegui when the chips were down will be correct - especially with some decent fixtures to look forward to in the build-ups to Christmas, where they will face relegation-threatened sides Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton.

Sullivan was under pressure to sack Lopetegui in the previous international break, but following meetings with the former Wolves gaffer, he decided to stick by his guns and hold out, giving the Spaniard time to get to grips with the league after what was undoubtedly an expensive summer.

It was decided in private that Lopetegui would be given the chance against Newcastle to show an identity behind West Ham's performances, with better characteristics about the team's performance - and the top brass in east London were delighted with what they saw.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Julen Lopetegui has won 235 of his 417 games as a manager.

Lopetegui will be safe for now, and is set for an extended stay at West Ham as club chiefs want to let him manage the club without pressure on his shoulders, which could be detrimental to performances going forward. Sporting director Tim Steidten had lined former Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic up as his personal recommendation if a boss was to be sought-after, but that will now be pushed further back in the list of priorities after Monday's win in the north-east.

West Ham Have Shown Signs of Being a Good Side

But heavy losses won't help their cause

Newcastle weren't at their best against West Ham, but the Irons made it difficult for the Magpies to perform at their best, and in the past two-and-a-half seasons, Eddie Howe's men have only lost seven games from a possible 44 on home soil in the Premier League - meaning that an away victory was a huge, huge coup for the side from the capital.

The Irons have won just four of their opening 12 games in the top-flight, but crucially, that only includes five losses - and if they can iron out those battering, they should be able to shoot well up the Premier League table.

