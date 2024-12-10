Ange Postecoglou is facing a battle to remain in charge of Tottenham Hotspur as he heads into a four-game run that is likely to be used as a gauge to determine how long he stays.

Spurs made a stuttering start to the season before seeming to fix their problems. But a string of poor results has seen the north Londoners fall to 11th in the Premier League, leaving fans questioning the direction of the club.

Postecoglou’s position is now under scrutiny, with crucial games set to define his tenure. The January transfer window is weeks away and will give them an opportunity to fix some problems - but the boss has to make sure he is still in a job by then.

Next Four Fixtures Pivotal for Postecoglou

Hierarchy continuing to back tactician despite loss of form

Tottenham have failed to win their last four matches in all competitions, including back-to-back defeats to Bournemouth and Chelsea in the Premier League. The latter loss was particularly painful, as Spurs showed promise but were undone by defensive lapses as the Blues overpowered them.

The results followed a mixed November, where Tottenham recorded a stunning 4-0 win over Manchester City but also dropped points against Roma and Fulham.

The inconsistencies have frustrated supporters, some of whom have openly called for Postecoglou’s dismissal. He has the backing of the board for now, and it is harsh to say the Australian is solely to blame.

Defensive injuries, including the frustrating situation for Cristian Romero, have left the backline vulnerable. Additionally, first-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario’s injury has further exposed Tottenham defensively.

Chairman Daniel Levy also finds himself in the firing line as Spurs’ squad depth is being called into question, with many fans feeling the club has failed to invest adequately in recent transfer windows.

Although arrivals such as James Maddison and Brennan Johnson have added quality in recent times, Tottenham’s reliance on 32-year-old Heung-min Son for goals highlights the need for long-term planning.

Our understanding is that the next four fixtures will be pivotal for Postecoglou’s future. Spurs travel Rangers in the Europa League before heading to Southampton in the Premier League. They then host Manchester United and Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

With Spurs trying to stay in touch with the Champions League spots, these games offer an opportunity to regain momentum but also to pose significant challenges in cup competitions.

Spurs Prioritising Centre-Back Acquisition

Romero's latest injury setback has left north Londoners short

The club is low on morale, but the upcoming transfer window could provide a lifeline for their season. The need for reinforcements is evident, particularly in defence, where Romero’s injury leaves a hole.

Sources suggest that a new centre-back is a top priority, while the club may also target a goalkeeper to cover for Vicario - and potentially even a combative central midfielder to add depth in an area where they are beginning to look short.

The defence is creaking under the strain of their issues, but a fix is not easy. Jonathan Tah is a player they have tracked extensively, but he looks like holding out until the summer for a transfer away from Bayer Leverkusen.

Additionally, there is Illia Zabarnyi at Bournemouth, Abdukodir Khusanov of Lens, Ko Itakura of Borussia Monchengladbach and Genk’s Matte Smets, who have all been on the club’s radar.

Of a slightly different positioning profile is Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu, who has also become a player of interest, but it is unclear what the level of competition would be to sign him as other big clubs are linked.

One thing difficult to gauge is the budget for transfer spending. Sources have previously hinted to GMS that they would not expect any more than £20million to be forked out for a player - and that may even prove hopeful. But Tottenham's predicament leaves them with little choice but to enter the market, even if it is to look for good value.

Spurs Seeking Long-Term Son Replacement

South Korean expected to leave within next two years

There is also talk of planning for the future. Son, who remains one of the team’s brightest stars, is entering the twilight of his career and there is a growing acceptance that he will leave the club either this year or next.

While South Korean talent Yang Min-hyuk is set to join in January, he is seen as a long-term prospect rather than an immediate solution. Spurs have had recruitment staff working on wide forward options for months, as we have reported.

Despite the noise from fans, Tottenham’s official stance is that they are backing Postecoglou. Results are about to determine whether that stance continues.

In the next few weeks, we could see a change in the narrative. Spurs' decision-makers are aware that falling further behind in the Premier League or exiting cup competitions would increase calls for a managerial change. Levy is well known for making such calls when pressure intensifies and questions begin to be asked of his own role.

Postecoglou has brought an attractive style of play to north London, but the project hangs in the balance. With a congested fixture list and critical decisions looming in January, this is a make-or-break period for both the manager and the club.

