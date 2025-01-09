Liverpool's quest to sign a left-back could result in them making a move for Fulham star Antonee Robinson after his spellbinding campaign in the Premier League continues - but a winter move may be a step too far, Tom Bogert has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT in his 'Transfer Outlook'.

Arne Slot's side didn't spend big in the summer months, with only Federico Chiesa joining their star-studded first-team squad this summer - though a deal for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili will be completed next summer. However, with a decent-sized pot of cash to spend, recruitments will be paramount if they are to bring the Premier League title to Anfield this season - though a winter move for Robinson is unlikely amid his price tag and form in London.

Sources: Robinson to Liverpool 'Unlikely' in January Window

Too many mitigating factors means that he may not be on his way out of the club

Bogert told GIVEMESPORT in his 'Transfer Outlook' that it would be a surprise if Robinson was to leave the Cottagers in the January transfer window. There are multiple factors for this, and his happiness at Craven Cottage is paramount as he continues to be trusted as one of Fulham's most important players, with both Robinson and Fulham in superb form as they look to secure a top-half finish this season.

Antonee Robinson's Premier League statistics - Fulham squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 20 =1st Assists 7 1st Clearances Per Game 3.1 4th Tackles Per Game 2.8 1st Interceptions Per Game 1.9 =1st Match rating 7.18 1st

Elsewhere, Marco Silva's men would likely not be willing to sell, with a huge price tag set to be placed on Robinson's head - and given that the USMNT star has three-and-a-half years left on his Craven Cottage contract, they are in absolutely no rush to sell. Furthermore, there are no desperate suitors for his signature. He only signed a new deal 18 months ago, and since then he has improved his performances, arguably becoming the best left-back in the Premier League this season.

That has seen Liverpool interested, and they do like the former Everton player, but it would be a surprise if they moved for him in January at this stage. Bogert further states that a fee north of £25million at the very least would be required to sign the left-back, and if his performances continue in a similar manner, that price tag may only shoot up given that Robinson is only 27 years of age.

Andy Robertson May Need Replacing in The Coming Windows

The Scottish star has been nowhere near his best this season

With seven assists this season, Robinson has the most of any defender in the league and that is a major selling point for any interested club. Liverpool have had arguably the most consistent left-back in the league for half a decade in Andy Robertson, with the Scot ranking as the defender with the second-highest amount of assists in Premier League history, only behind team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antonee Robinson has four goals in 50 caps for the USA National Team.

But this season has seen Robertson decline in terms of his athleticism. The former Hull City star has been found lacking in recent months, struggling against the likes of Arsenal when he was nutmegged and outpaced amid Bukayo Saka's goal, Tyler Dibling of Southampton, who turned him inside out for a penalty, and even against Fulham, where he was sent off for a mistimed tackle as the last defender.

Liverpool could be looking for a successor and with Robinson having grown up at Everton whilst recording two assists in the same game that Robertson was sent off, they'll know all too well about his talents.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 09-01-25.

