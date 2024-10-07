Wolverhampton Wanderers suffered another heavy defeat over the weekend after they fell to a 5-3 loss against Brentford on Saturday afternoon to leave them with just one point from their opening seven games in the Premier League - but GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that manager Gary O'Neil will be given the chance to prove himself in the fixtures leading up to November's international break before embarking on a favourable run of games to hoist the club out of the bottom three.

Wolves suffered their fourth-successive loss in the league against the Bees, who scored within 75 seconds to leave the west Midlands outfit scrambling from the off, and with just one point so far in the league, O'Neil's men are three points and a four-goal-difference outside the relegation zone. But sources have stated that he will be given time to turn his poor start around.

Sources: O'Neil Will be Given October And November Fixtures to Impress

Wolves have had an extremely poor season but there is chance to turn it around

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed there is a belief amongst Wolves officials that the games against Brighton, Crystal Palace and Southampton prior to the November international break will go a long way in gauging whether O'Neil can turn their season around.

Gary O'Neil's Premier League statistics - Wolves squad ranking by season Stats Output/squad rank, 23/24 Output/squad rank, 24/25 Shots taken per game 11.9, 19th 11.3, 15th Shots against per game 15.2, 15th 14.3, =12th Possession (%) 51%, =11th 47.4, 13th Pass Completion Per Game (%) 83.2, 10th 81.6, 14th

That period of easier games leads into games against the likes of Bournemouth, Everton, West Ham United, Ipswich Town and Leicester City - which will be vital in propelling Wolves up the table if they can record a few victories in that eight-game run - and O'Neil simply cannot be judged on the games that he has faced.

Wolves chiefs have been determined to stick by their boss, with a strong belief that he is one of the best young managers in England - and apart from a 6-2 defeat to Chelsea, there have been only small margins in their game, with no faith lost in what O'Neil is trying to produce at Molineux.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gary O'Neil has won 18 of his 54 games in charge of Wolves.

There is also a concern that if Wolves were to change their manager and his philosophy after a tough run, a switch-up in boss would not necessarily work given how well he has fared. There is a feeling that the owners are keen to see their faith in O'Neil pay off, and that a new contract will be a strong decision for their long-term future.

There Are Still Positive Signs For Wolves

Their goalscoring habits are somewhat inspiring

With reigning champions Manchester City next up at Molineux, it represents the end of a real tough run of games for Wolves. Facing the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Liverpool in their first six games, it was always going to be an uphill struggle for Wolves, and they deserved at least a point against both Newcastle and Liverpool which would have propelled them up the table.

The 5-3 loss at Brentford at the weekend was disappointing, but a 1-1 draw against surprise outfit Nottingham Forest will give them confidence that they can secure results going forward against lower-table opposition.

Related Sack Update Emerges on Gary O'Neil Out of Wolves After Brentford Loss Wolves have suffered a poor start to the Premier League season but Gary O'Neil will be afforded time to turn things around

Defence is a key area that Wolves will have to sort out. 21 goals conceded at this stage is already a ratio of three goals conceded every match, which is unsustainable going forwards - especially with the next-worst being Southampton and Everton on fifteen. But they are the highest-scoring side in the bottom eight, and that alone is enough to know that Wolves can hurt teams going forward.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 07-10-24.