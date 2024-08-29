Burnley's transfer window has seen their playing squad decimated as we enter the final 48 hours of the market, with Scott Parker being given a huge task to replenish his playing squad after the club's relegation from the Premier League - and GIVEMESPORT sources have stated that their situation could be about to get a lot worse, with top-flight clubs having looked at captain Josh Brownhill with the potential for a cut-price £5million exit.

The Clarets skipper is one of their most important players, having featured in each of their Championship games this season whilst racking up two goals in the process. With 171 appearances for the club in all competitions, Brownhill has become a key part of Burnley's side over the past two seasons in a central midfield role - but his exploits have seemingly been noticed by Premier League clubs, with Tottenham Hotspur and Everton amongst those interested in his talents.

Sources: Burnley 'Offering' Brownhill Exit for £5m

The Burnley captain is in the final year of his contract at Turf Moor

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Brownhill is being offered to Premier League clubs ahead of the transfer deadline, and he is available to leave the Clarets after their relegation at the end of last season.

Assuming the club captain role throughout last season's shambolic top-flight campaign, Brownhill has had a superb start to the campaign in the Championship with two goals in three games - but his spell at Turf Moor could be coming to a ceremonious end.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Josh Brownhill endured his best-ever goalscoring season with Burnley in the 2022/23 season, with seven goals from midfield in the Championship.

There is a belief that a deal can be struck for the midfielder to the tune of a cut-price £5million fee, with the Clarets approaching various clubs over his potential exit - and whilst plenty have been made aware of his situation, Fulham, Everton and Tottenham are believed to be amongst the clubs that are aware of his current situation in case they want to make a move to strengthen their midfield ranks with just hours left in the window.

Burnley's Season Has Been Turned Upside Down

A bright start has been followed by squad decimation

Should he depart Turf Moor to end a five-year affiliation with Burnley, Brownhill's departure would only be continuing a mass exodus at Turf Moor that has seen the Clarets go from perennial title challengers in the second-tier to a side in freewill.

Starting the season with a promising 4-1 win away at fellow relegated side Luton Town, fans were over the moon with goals coming from the likes of Wilson Odobert, Dara O'Shea and Vitinho - before a 5-0 win over Cardiff City just days later signified a collective belief that Burnley would once again go on and win promotion to the top-flight with ease.

Burnley's confirmed summer transfer window departures - 2024/25 Player New club Transfer fee Wilson Odobert Tottenham Hotspur £25m + £5m Sander Berge Fulham £20m + £5m Dara O'Shea Ipswich Town £15m Arijanet Muric Ipswich Town £8m + £2m Anass Zaroury RC Lens £7.5m Ameen Al-Dakhil VfB Stuttgart £6.5m Scott Twine Bristol City £3.2m

However, it has been a nightmarish fortnight for the club's supporters, with each passing day seemingly revealing that another player could be headed through the exit door.

Since the 5-0 win over Cardiff, Sander Berge, Anass Zaroury, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, O'Shea and Ameen Al-Dakhil have all left the club - whilst Parker confirmed on Thursday morning that moves taking Zeki Amdouni, Wout Weghorst and Vitinho to Benfica, Ajax and Botafogo respectively are all in the pipeline.

That's without the reported interest from Newcastle United in James Trafford, an apparent loan-to-buy bid for Lyle Foster from Ipswich Town and Hoffenheim's move for star defender Maxime Esteve - and should Brownhill leave on top of that, it will mark a bleak end to the transfer window with promotion hopes blown to smithereens.

