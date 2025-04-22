Burnley secured Premier League promotion with a 2-1 win over fellow contenders Sheffield United on Monday - and manager Scott Parker could look to land one of his former stars in Fulham star Harrison Reed, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Clarets were relegated instantly from the Premier League last season, suffering a tough season - leading to Parker coming to the helm. But a strong season under the former Fulham gaffer, including an incredible defensive record of just 15 goals conceded in 44 Championship games, has seen them return to the top-flight with just two games to go. And that could see Parker return to Craven Cottage to land the 30-year-old star.

Sources: Burnley Plotting Harrison Reed Loan Move

The Clarets will look to bolster their squad ahead of the Premier League

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that the Clarets are plotting a move to land Harrison Reed this summer - if Fulham are willing to sell the former Southampton midfielder.

Harrison Reed's Premier League statistics - Fulham squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 11 =18th Clearances Per Game 0.2 =18th Tackles Per Game 0.5 =17th Interceptions Per Game 0.1 =21st Match rating 6.05 25th

Fulham bought Sander Berge - incidentally from Burnley - over the summer months, and alongside minutes for Saka Lukic, Andreas Pereira and Emile Smith Rowe, that has seen Reed disadvantaged with just 11 substitute appearances all season.

Having managed Fulham for two years, Reed featured under Parker 56 times in the league, including a Championship promotion to boot, which led to him being called the 'ginger Iniesta'' - and with the Turf Moor outfit having been promoted, he'll be on a similar trajectory under his former boss should he make the move to east Lancashire. Burnley are keen to explore a deal, though it remains to be seen how much Fulham would demand for Reed, despite his lack of starts. However, with his future uncertain, a deal could be explored over the summer with plenty of time to sort a deal.

Fulham are thought to be scouring the market for midfield reinforcements, seeking fresh legs in the centre of the park should Reed leave, alongside captain Tom Cairney's minutes dwindling, and Marco Silva's men could look to recruitments in the summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harrison Reed played 14 times for England's under-20.

Joao Palhinha is set to become available again despite only recently moving to Bayern Munich, but unless a loan deal becomes available, Fulham aren't likely to re-enter the race for their former Portuguese star.

Burnley went down with just 24 points last time under Vincent Kompany, despite spending in the region of £100million, and Parker could look for more homegrown talents as Burnley become a trickier side to beat.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 22-04-25.