Key Takeaways Froch snubbed the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Joe Calzaghe when naming his Mount Rushmore of boxing.

Two legendary heavyweights did make the cut.

'The Cobra' believes he 'wouldn't have laid a glove' on one of the fighters on his Mount Rushmore had they fought in their primes.

Speaking to CoinPoker.com on behalf of GIVEMESPORT recently, boxing analyst and former WBC super-middleweight champion Carl Froch named his Mount Rushmore of boxing.

Read on for a full breakdown of the four fighters who Froch picked to be included. While there's no denying the quality of the men who made the cut, there's no room for legends of the ring, such as Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

There's also no truly active current fighters in Froch's line-up, with the likes of Canelo Alvarez, Oleksandr Usyk and Terence Crawford all absent. Froch also mentioned how he thought he might have fared against one of the names on his Mount Rushmore. Let's take a look at his picks below...

4 Roberto Duran

Professional boxing record: 103-16

The first fighter included on Froch's Mount Rushmore of boxing is former Panamanian four-division world champion, Roberto Duran. Duran is known as one of the most resilient fighters of all time as he always seemed to bounce back from his losses better each time and continued to get better despite some pretty brutal setbacks in his career.

Throughout his career, Duran held world championships in four separate weight divisions, all of which were completely stacked with world-class talent which makes his dominance in multiple weight divisions so impressive. The weight divisions which Duran held world titles were lightweight, welterweight, light-middleweight and middleweight. Duran's welterweight title victory, in particular, is an iconic one as he moved up in weight and pulled off one of the biggest wins in boxing history, beating the then-undefeated Sugar Ray Leonard via unanimous decision in 1980.

Froch said the following about Duran:

“First I'm going to say Roberto Duran. I think that you've got to put the iconic faces on this. He beat Ray Leonard and he lost to him as well."

Nicknamed 'Manos de Piedra,' which in Spanish translates to 'Hands of Stone,' Duran, despite competing in lighter weight classes, was known throughout his career for his devastating one-punch KO power and he managed to achieve an unbelievable 70 career KOs out of his 103 professional victories.

3 Muhammad Ali

Professional boxing record: 56-5

It's tough to imagine anyone's Mount Rushmore not featuring Muhammad Ali. Froch agrees with that sentiment as when he was making his selections, he simply stated: "You need Muhammad Ali."

"You need Muhammad Ali. So definitely Ali."

Froch has a point. In any discussion about the best boxers of all time, there is one name which is constantly brought up above all others and that is Ali's. He is looked at as an icon of boxing and is a legendary figure who was, and still is, an inspiration for many fighters all around the world.

Many people point to Ali's career in the 60s and 70s as to why boxing is so big today, as he had so many iconic fights which people still look back on fondly. Some examples of the huge fights and wins Ali managed to secure during his career were his pair of wins over Sonny Liston and his victory over Leon Spinks to regain his heavyweight world title in 1978.

The first truly mainstream boxing superstar, Ali's fights against George Foreman and Joe Frazier took his popularity to another level. 'The Rumble in the Jungle' bout between Ali and Foreman was broadcast live to over one billion viewers worldwide via closed-circuit television, which are viewing figures that boxers and promoters could only dream of today.

2 Mike Tyson

Professional boxing record: 50-6-2

Another heavyweight boxing icon who is featured on Froch's Mount Rushmore is Mike Tyson.

Tyson, who returns to the ring on the 15th of November against Jake Paul, is one of the scariest and most brutal fighters ever, known for his devastating power and killer instinct in the 80s and 90s. Despite the aggressiveness and ferocity Tyson fought with, he was also an extremely talented technical boxer and possessed frightening speed and almost perfect technique, which made his shots even more devastating.

Froch pointed towards Tyson's incredible appeal across generations as to why he was a natural pick for one of the four spots.

"I think you also need Mike Tyson because he’s such a big name. Definitely Mike Tyson."

In terms of name value, Tyson is one of the most famous and recognisable figures in boxing history, so much so that even almost 20 years on from the end of his professional career, people are still clambering for him to fight as there hasn't been any heavyweight like him since his retirement. 'Iron' Mike's appearance is another reason why so many people were drawn to him. Despite him at the time already being the most feared man on the planet, he added a face tattoo to his uniqueness which made him even scarier.

1 Roy Jones Jr

Professional boxing record: 66-10

The fourth and final name included on Froch's Mount Rushmore is Roy Jones Jr. Out of all the fighters that Froch mentioned, Jones Jr is the man he had the most praise for.

"And then for me, even though he lost a few fights he shouldn't have lost, he should have retired when he was at the top of his game, Roy Jones Junior, he was such an unbelievably gifted and talented fighter. It was almost like he was cheating with that speed, but the speed with the skill, the skill set."

Froch pointed towards Jones Jr's speed and skill for the reasons why he makes his Mount Rushmore. Jones Jr is one of the best fighters ever and was a huge fan favourite throughout his career for his extremely entertaining style and slick skills which were unmatched at the time he was fighting.

Carl Froch's Boxing Mount Rushmore Fighter Career Record Roberto Duran 103-16 Muhammad Ali 56-5 Mike Tyson 50-6-2 Roy Jones Junior 66-10

Jones Jr managed to win world titles in four separate weight divisions during his career, securing belts in the middleweight, super-middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions. The fact that Jones Jr managed to dominate many different weight divisions shows just how good he was and that his skill and style were effective against any fighter on the planet in his prime.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Roy Jones Junior fought the last of his 76 professional contests in April 2023.

Froch admitted that he "wouldn't have landed a glove" on Jones if they had fought in their respective primes.

"On paper, I’d beat him. Doesn't sound right, does it? A prime Carl 'The Cobra' Froch vs a prime Roy Jones Junior, It'd be a mismatch! I wouldn’t land a glove on him! I wasn’t bigging myself up for a change. Roy Jones Junior was fast. And this is the guy that's lost to Joe Calzaghe. Who I’d beat, let's be honest. Again, a lot of haters are gonna say Calzaghe would have beat me, like he could have beaten me on points, but I think I’d have chinned him!"

Although they were both in their prime at very different times, Jones actually fought 10 times after the final bout of Froch's career (in May 2014), winning eight of those contests.