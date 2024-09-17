Former super middleweight champion Carl Froch has had a tense relationship with Anthony Joshua in recent years. The former training partners haven't seen eye-to-eye in some time. However, tensions really started to rise between the pair when 'AJ' insulted Froch by using an X-rated term to describe him in an interview.

This led to the Nottingham man leaking private messages between himself and Joshua, as he publicly called out the former two-time world heavyweight champion. Soon after, 'The Cobra' also shared a savage voice note in which Joshua mocked him for not beating a current champion to win his first world heavyweight title.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Carl Froch won the vacant WBC Super Middleweight Championship by defeating Jean Pascal on points in December 2008 to claim his maiden world title.

Froch did defeat a reigning champion in Lucian Bute to win the IBF world title in May 2012 and took a swipe at Joshua for 'conveniently forgetting' about that bout. Ironically, the man who Joshua challenges for the IBF heavyweight title on Saturday night, Daniel Dubois, also didn't win his belt by beating a defending champion. 'Triple D' was handed the full version of the title after Oleksandr Usyk was stripped of it over the summer.

Anthony Joshua & Daniel Dubois' pro boxing records (as of 17/09/24) Anthony Joshua Daniel Dubois Fights 31 23 Wins 28 21 Losses 3 2

Carl Froch's Current Thoughts on Joshua

"I think I beat him. It's 1-0 to the Cobra"

CoinPoker.com recently spoke to Froch on behalf of GIVEMESPORT and asked him about his current relationship with Joshua following their very public feud. It's fair to say the pair are unlikely to be meeting for a drink any time soon.

"We haven't really got a relationship, me and AJ, it's just professional. I'll give my take on how I think he'll do against Daniel Dubois. And I'll give my opinion on his career and my honest opinion on where I think he's going to go and what I think he should do and how he's performing. But I’ve not got a relationship with him. It's finished."

Reflecting on their argument, Froch stated: "We had a little spat at each other, flicked a bit of s**t at each other. I think I beat him. It's 1-0 to 'The Cobra'." He also confirmed that he didn't intend to contact Joshua again - and certainly wouldn't be sending him well wishes ahead of his Wembley showdown: "I don't text anybody to wish them good luck unless they're my friend, like close friends".

Should he be successful against Dubois, Joshua is intent on challenging Tyson Fury in an all-British showdown, before attempting to gain revenge over Oleksandr Usyk, who he has previously lost to twice. Former world heavyweight title challenger Derek Chisora recently backed his fellow Brit to beat all three of Dubois, Fury and Usyk to become undisputed world heavyweight champion.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, 'Froch on Fighting', Carl laughed off this claim, specifically warning Joshua to 'forget' about upsetting 'The Cat'.

"I don't know if Chisora's looking to get paid, but he [Joshua] would have to beat Dubois and then Fury - which is a tough enough task - before taking on Usyk. The rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, forget it. He [Joshua] ain't beating Usyk. He's lost to him twice already, 24 rounds of a beat down. I'm not just digging out 'AJ' here, he's been outclassed twice by Usyk. He can't beat Usyk. He's tried, and failed, twice. Sorry, Derek, but you're talking nonsense!"

Joshua has bounced back well from those defeats to Usyk, recording four straight wins, of which three have come by knockout. However, Dubois is the biggest test he has faced since failing to dethrone the Ukranian in their 2022 rematch.

Froch himself retired after knocking out George Groves at Wembley Stadium in 2014. If Joshua fails to get the job done on Saturday, he could see his own in-ring career draw to a close at the very same venue. With a decisive win, though, 'AJ' could once again turn the heavyweight division into one of the most intriguing in all of the sport.