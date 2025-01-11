Manchester City are becoming more likely to make a move to sign former midfielder Douglas Luiz during the January transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed.

The Citizens are desperate to bolster Pep Guardiola's squad during the current transfer window after a poor first half of the season which has left them competing for a top four spot rather than the Premier League title, and on the brink of needing to go through the Last 32 stage of the Champions League.

Club chiefs have already made their move this month as they close in on deals for Abukhodir Khusanov, Omar Marmoush and Vitor Reis but they also want to strengthen their midfield and a move for Luiz is now becoming more of a possibility.

Related Exclusive: Man City 'Plotting Up to Six Major Signings' This Month Manchester City are exploring the possibility of recruiting up to half a dozen fresh faces ahead of the transfer deadline

Sources: Man City Eyeing Douglas Luiz Move

Brazilian could be available on loan

After shining for Aston Villa last season, the Brazilian midfielder earned himself a move to Turin with Serie A giants Juventus but he has so far struggled to establish himself in Thiago Motta's squad.

Reports have suggested that Luiz could be allowed to leave after just six months on loan, and GIVEMESPORT sources revealed last week that Man City were attentive to the situation. City want to bolster their midfield but have other targets, and their former academy graduate is someone who is seen as a backup option to those top choices.

Sources have now revealed that the chances of the reigning champions making a move for the 26-year-old are 'rising', although the club are still waiting on a final decision on his availability to be made by Juventus.

The club are using intermediaries to check out his situation in terms of availability and what types of deal might have potential, with the "world-class" Brazil international reportedly unhappy about his lack of regular minutes this season.

However, GIVEMESPORT sources understand Juventus would prefer to offload Nicolo Fagioli instead of Luiz at this stage, hence the lack of movement for any deal.

Man City Open to Permanent Deal

Club eyeing two midfielders this month

While a loan deal is the most likely option for all parties currently, City are also coming around to the idea that they could potentially sign Luiz permanently according to sources.

The player would initially join on loan and if he performed well during that temporary spell then it hasn't been ruled out that the deal could then become permanent.

There is an awareness that a host of other Premier League clubs are already looking at this situation, including Fulham, and that could see some complications with the player likely to prefer regular game time.

But we understand City are even open to two midfield signings this summer so getting an understanding of Luiz’s availability by the start of next week is key to helping them plan their next moves.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 11/01/2025.