Chelsea have now agreed personal terms with Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise and will now discuss scheduling payments for his release clause, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The French youth international enjoyed an impressive 2023/2024 campaign with the Eagles and is now attracting interest from multiple clubs. With a release clause in his contract, it could be difficult for Oliver Glasner's side to keep hold of him in the summer transfer window.

Personal Terms Agreed With Michael Olise

Chelsea scheduling talks with Palace

Sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea have verbally agreed personal terms with Olise after originally doing the same last summer. It's understood that Chelsea are now speaking to Crystal Palace regarding the scheduling of payments for his release clause as they push ahead to secure his signature.

It's still possible that another club enters the race and beats Chelsea to the signing of Olise, with Manchester United still keen, and the Red Devils could present an offer on the table for the Palace star. A deal isn't close just yet, but it's a big step forward for the west London outfit as they look to bring Olise to Stamford Bridge.

Michael Olise's Premier League statistics - Crystal Palace squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 10 3rd Assists 6 2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.9 2nd Dribbles Per Game 2.1 2nd Crosses Per Game 1.3 =1st Match rating 7.61 1st Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 10/06/2024

Nothing has been officially signed by Olise, who has been described as 'sensational', or Chelsea, but there is a verbal agreement between the two parties. Chelsea and United aren't the only clubs that are interested in signing Olise this summer, but it appears that Enzo Maresca's side are doing everything they can to convince him to make the short trip across London.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Olise has 14 goals and 22 assists in just 82 Premier League games for Palace.

Christopher Nkunku Receiving Saudi Interest

He could leave for a huge fee

Sources have also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Christopher Nkunku is now attracting interest from Saudi Arabia. Chelsea aren't considering a sale as it stands, but if a huge offer arrives for the French international, then they will consider a sale.

The situation surrounding Nkunku is quiet at the moment, and the final decision will rest on the player's shoulders. As it stands, the expectation is that he will stay at Stamford Bridge and become a key player under the new manager. Undoubtedly, Chelsea will be hoping that no offer arrives so the former RB Leipzig man isn't tempted by a departure in the near future.

