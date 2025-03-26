Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca's striker search this summer is not just about finding a trusted goalscorer - it could also lead to an attacking partnership that can define the west Londoners' future.

Ipswich Town frontman Liam Delap may not be a name that will generate the same instant buzz as Victor Osimhen, who is on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, but it is becoming more clear that the prospect of signing him carries significant weight in Stamford Bridge recruitment talks.

This summer, it is expected that Chelsea will prioritise the addition of a new forward, and the appeal of Delap is not just his talent, but how he would link up with Cole Palmer.

Blues Hierarchy Intrigued by Swoop for Delap

Maresca being backed to attempt to sign frontman in summer

Both 22, Delap and Palmer emerged from Manchester City’s academy, and it is understood Chelsea’s hierarchy are increasingly intrigued by the idea of reconnecting them in the capital.

Palmer has been a revelation since making the move from the Etihad Stadium, and there is a growing belief that Delap - currently shining at Ipswich - could follow a similar trajectory.

A key figure in this will be Maresca and, having worked within Manchester City’s elite development squad himself, the Chelsea boss knows their potential better than most. He has a strong understanding of how they both developed, and the idea of reuniting them has growing support within the club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liam Delap has been averaging a Premier League goal every 219 minutes for Ipswich Town this season

At a time when the Blues are crying out for a natural, proven No.9, it would be more obvious for them to target Osimhen. Indeed, he is someone they have been looking into, but Paris Saint-Germain are the frontrunners to sign him from Napoli, and Manchester United hold interest too.

Delap fits the profile of being a Chelsea player better in terms of how this squad has been built. The vision of him leading the line as the focal point of the attack, with Palmer operating in a free-roaming role around him, holds appeal.

It is understood Chelsea have been studying Delap’s style of play and physicality, and there seems to be belief that he has the attributes to make the step up to a top club.

Their interest is not new, but it is beginning to look more likely that they will prioritise him as a figure that improves their goal threat.

