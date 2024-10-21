Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has been criticised for his poor performance against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon as the Blues failed to move into the Champions League places with a 2-1 loss to the Reds at Anfield - but GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Enzo Maresca and his coaching staff prepared to give him more time to impress at the club, despite other stoppers in their squad being in the picture.

Sanchez, who cost Chelsea £25million last summer - has featured in every Premier League game for the Blues this season, with the London club winning four of their eight games in the league - however, they dropped their first away points of the campaign as Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones breached Sanchez's net to inflict defeat upon the Stamford Bridge outfit. But whilst he has impressed in spells, sources have stated that there could be reason to believe that Sanchez may only get the season to impress before another signing is brought in.

Sources: Sanchez Will Be Given Time But Replacements Eyed

The Chelsea stopper will have the season to convince Maresca

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Chelsea's goalkeeper situation is likely to come back into focus in the new year once the transfer window is open.

Robert Sanchez's English football statistics - appearances by season Season Appearances Clean sheets 2018-19 - Forest Green (League Two) 17 2 2019-20 - Rochdale (League One) 26 6 2020-21 - Brighton (Premier League) 27 10 2021-22 - Brighton (Premier League) 37 11 2022-23 - Brighton (Premier League) 23 6 2023-24 - Chelsea (Premier League) 16 3

Sources state that Sanchez was given the support of the new management team at the start of the season, with a fresh slate given to all of their players upon Maresca's arrival at the club. And at present, they are continuing to back and support the Spaniard, despite some difficult moments including two goals conceded directly from errors against former club Brighton and a poor attempt at saving Jones' winner against Liverpool on Sunday.

Chelsea are not expected to replace Sanchez in January, but it is seen as plausible that they could consider their current competition more carefully in terms of promoting them through the ranks.

The Blues have huge depth in their goalkeeping ranks with the likes of Filip Jorgensen, Djordje Petrovic, Gabriel Slolina and even Kepa Arrizabalaga in their squad, so they are well-stocked in that department, and they could look to promote one of their younger goalkeepers in Jorgensen and Petrovic - the latter of whom impressed in the Premier League last season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Robert Sanchez has also spent time on loan at current non-league duo Forest Green Rovers and Rochdale.

However, it is also impossible to rule out the prospect of Chelsea signing another goalkeeper in 2025 if their current situation does not become more convincing.

Sanchez's Replacement Could Already Be At The Club

Young Dane Filip Jorgensen could be the man to replace him

Sanchez began last season in net under Mauricio Pochettino, and featured in each of Chelsea's first 16 games in the Premier League before suffering a knee injury against Everton just before Christmas.

That saw him fail to make another appearance for the Blues in the top-flight, instead playing just twice in the FA Cup as Chelsea advanced to the semi-finals of the tournament, but beyond that, he wasn't a regular in the side until Maresca took over.

Sanchez hasn't been all bad this season, but it is perhaps his lack of consistency that means Chelsea are looking to the future. The Spaniard is prone to either incredible saves or shocking mistakes, which can put the Blues' defence at unease.

And with Jorgensen having made 36 appearances for Villarreal in La Liga last season alongside Chelsea's goalkeeper in the current campaign, he looks as though he could be the ready-made replacement.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 21-10-24.