Chelsea 's players had a rare weekend off as they prepare for an important away trip to Aston Villa on Saturday. The back-to-back losses against Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup and Premier League are certainly setbacks, with boss Enzo Maresca describing the 3-0 league defeat last weekend as the "worst performance" since he took charge.

However, following a period of reflection, the Blues' players have responded well in training and the mood at Cobham is described as positive by sources. Maresca has been clear in areas that need to be addressed, and the players are understood to have welcomed a few days off.

Chelsea's owners continue to support Enzo Maresca despite three wins in his last 10 games in all competitions. Unlike in Mauricio Pochettino's first season in charge, there is no pre-planned end-of-season review, at least not one framed around the manager's future. Maresca was handed a five-year contract and Chelsea's owners still believe he's the right manager for the job.

Delap and Sesko on Striker Targets Shortlist

Gyokeres also being eyed due to cut-price possibility

Chelsea remain firmly in the race for Champions League football, and fifth place will likely be good enough to qualify for the tournament. The deadline day injuries to Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu against West Ham United were unfortunate and gave the Blues no time to react in the market. There is certainly frustration within the club that the window shut at the same time as a game in which two strikers were sidelined.

Prior to deadline day on February 3, the west Londoners felt there wasn't a No.9 available at either the right price or standard. Come summer, a striker will be top of the list of priorities, with Liam Delap and Benjamin Sesko - of Ipswich Town and RB Leipzig respectively - two names high in Chelsea's thinking right now.

Sporting's Viktor Gyökeres has come under fresh consideration despite being ruled out in January 2024. Along with his excellent form, part of the reason why is because the Swedish striker will be able to leave for around €70m - €30m less than his release clause.

That's still a big outlay, especially when you add wages and agent fees. Delap and Sesko will be cheaper overall, but Chelsea face competition from Arsenal for the latter.

Chelsea are still optimistic about the end-of-season run-in. They are favourites to win the UEFA Conference League, while a strong performance at the Club World Cup this summer is a priority.

The exact money set to be pocketed by each club is yet to be decided, as is a determination on whether UEFA entrants might get more than other sides, but the feeling is the Blues will get their hands on a minimum of £40m, and three times that number if they go on to lift the trophy.

Right now, Chelsea are thin on numbers. Along with Jackson and Guiu, Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia are still missing, and Mykhailo Mudryk is provisionally banned after testing positive for Meldonium. The process with Mudryk, while ongoing, is confidential, and there is no obligation on Chelsea, Mudryk or the FA to confirm if the B Sample is already back.

Looking a little further ahead there is more positive news. Kendry Paez is already at Cobham acclimatising ahead of joining next season, when he will be 18. The highly-rated Estevao Willian and Mike Penders will also arrive this summer, and Andrey Santos will return from an impressive loan spell at Strasbourg.

Champions League Spot Won't Impact Futures

West Londoners have not included clauses in contracts of key men

There is no danger of Chelsea losing existing stars they wish to keep if they fail to get Champions League football next season. GIVEMESPORT understands that no members of the Blues squad have a clause allowing them to leave in a season without qualifying for the tournament. This includes Cole Palmer.

Naturally, all players want to play at the top level, but several of the Blues' important young players understand the long-term nature of the project. And Palmer has already been rewarded with an incremental wage increase, while Enzo Fernandez has seen his contract extended by a year. Chelsea's model rewards in-form players even if team goals - which also trigger additional bonuses or wage rises - are not met.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cole Palmer has been averaging a goal every 157 minutes in the Premier League this season

Away from the field, Chelsea hope to secure a lucrative and long-term front-of-shirt sponsor. The fact the shirt has been left blank still implies a late-season sponsor could arrive, or one in time for the Club World Cup. Chelsea have chosen to date not to use the 'real estate' on their shirt to promote a charitable cause, similar to Nottingham Forest when they sported UNHCR on their shirts in the second half of the 2022/23 season.

Talks with several high-profile companies, including at least two airlines, were advancing in January and it is still possible Chelsea find a sponsor before the season ends.

Supporters Planning Protests Against Owners

Fans unhappy with recruitment model since Abramovich reign ended

Some Chelsea fans are nonetheless planning protests against Clearlake-Boehly ahead of their home game with Southampton on February 23. The focus is on questioning the club's recruitment model. At least 200 fans are expected to unveil banners outside Stamford Bridge. The protest is not currently expected to continue inside the stadium.

A section of the Blues' supporters were heard chanting Roman Abramovich's name and singing, 'We want our Chelsea back', during the 3-0 loss to Brighton. Yet in December's 4-3 comeback win over Tottenham Hotspur, the away support chanted, 'We've got out Chelsea back'.

The fanbase demand instant success, having seen the club win 21 trophies under Abramovich. But Clearlake-Boehly believe their strategy will pay off, while Maresca has argued the goal is not Champions League until next season, meaning securing it in 2024/25 will see the project ahead of schedule.

Last season, Chelsea came from 2-0 down to get a tremendous 2-2 draw at Aston Villa. It kick-started a run of five-straight victories after it to end the season. Prior to that trip to Villa Park, Chelsea had been thrashed 5-0 at Arsenal.

This season, it's Aston Villa, followed by Southampton and Leicester City at home, and then another away trip to Arsenal. This run of fixtures before the international break is important and could well define Chelsea's league season.

If they are to qualify for the Champions League, which would calm the noise, they'll want to be in the top four come April rather than have to play catch up. That's because Chelsea's last four fixtures are Liverpool, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Nottingham Forest, and they still have difficult London derbies against Tottenham, Brentford and Fulham to come.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 19/02/2025