Chelsea could make a summer move for former youth star Marc Guehi, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed - and the Blues' top brass put out the feelers for a potential move in the recent winter window, though a deal with Crystal Palace was unattainable.

Guehi has been immense for Palace since joining them from Chelsea back in 2021. Having spent two seasons on loan at Swansea City in the Championship, the England international has gone from strength-to-strength, recording 121 games for the south London club in the Premier League, and making his way into the Three Lions setup, where he became a starting defender in their run to the EURO 2024 final under Gareth Southgate in the summer.

Sources: Chelsea 'Expected' to Return For Guehi in Summer

The defender is in high demand throughout the Premier League

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Chelsea touched base tentatively over a potential January transfer window move for Guehi, via his representatives and intermediaries.

Marc Guehi's Premier League statistics - Crystal Palace squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 =5th Goals 3 =3rd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.5 1st Tackles Per Game 1.6 9th Clearances Per Game 4.7 4th Match rating 6.87 6th

It wasn't a successful search, per se. The Blues discovered that Guehi was 'out of reach' for the time being, and that Palace would not even accept £70million - with the Eagles pricing him out of the market as there were mere days to go in the window, in which they would have had to source a replacement for their captain.

Guehi's contract is running down, and Chelsea believe that Guehi is keen on re-joining the club, and crucially, that he would choose them over Tottenham Hotspur, who made a late bid themselves in the final days of the window.

The Stamford Bridge outfit will revisit this scenario at the end of the season, and although they are looking at other players, they will draw up a shortlist of options to bolster their backline in the summer - one that will include Guehi as Enzo Maresca aims to improve his defensive options in West London.

Just 24 years of age, Guehi is still learning his craft despite performing at the top level and if he can develop further at Stamford Bridge, there is no reason to believe that he won't be able to exceed his current levels in some way in the future - having already been called 'exceptional' by the BBC after his EURO 2024 debut.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marc Guehi made his debut for England in March 2022 against Switzerland.

A Cobham graduate, it would be a costly move from Chelsea to re-sign him, but with over a century of appearances at Premier League level, there is certainly the potential for him to become a Blues legend after four years of hiatus.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 05-02-25.

