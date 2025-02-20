Chelsea are tempted to enter the race for Viktor Gyokeres as the Sporting star has worked his way onto head coach Enzo Maresca's radar after deciding to prioritise luring a striker to Stamford Bridge when the transfer window reopens in the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Blues, whose hopes of qualifying for the Champions League suffered a severe blow thanks to a heavy defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion last week, have been left with limited attacking options for their upcoming fixtures thanks to first-choice frontman Nicolas Jackson being forced onto the sidelines until April with a hamstring injury.

Marc Guiu is also on the treatment table, giving Christopher Nkunku an opportunity to enjoy extensive game time a matter of weeks after he showed an interest in joining Bayern Munich thanks to agreeing personal terms, but plans have been put in place for Chelsea to bolster their squad in the coming months.

Blues Alerted to Gyokeres' Reduced Price Tag

Sporting prepared to sell frontman for less than release clause

Chelsea are considering making a move for Gyokeres despite ruling out attempting to sign him just over 12 months ago, according to GMS sources, with Sporting's willingness to accept a bid in the region of £58million making him an even more attractive option ahead of the summer transfer window.

Although the frontman has a release clause worth close to £84million written into his contract at the Jose Alvalade Stadium, his current employers are prepared to sanction his departure for significantly less than that figure and it has put the west Londoners on red alert as they seek fresh firepower ahead of next season.

GMS sources have been informed that Gyokeres being on the market for a cut-price fee, combined with his form in the final third of the pitch, has resulted in Chelsea refusing to rule out the possibility of lodging an offer after already deciding that recruiting a centre forward will be at the top of their to-do list when the transfer window reopens.

The 26-year-old Sweden international, who has been described as being a 'better version of Erling Haaland' by former midfielder Rafael van der Vaart, has become a firm fan favourite in his current surroundings but has been forced to deal with a turbulent season thanks to Ruben Amorim and Joao Pereira leaving the Sporting hot-seat.

Gyokeres has come under fresh consideration behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge despite an awareness that he would be seeking a lucrative pay package and hefty agent fees will be involved in any deal to take him to Chelsea, GMS sources have learned, but Maresca is determined to keep his options open.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Viktor Gyokeres has been averaging a goal every 78 minutes in the Primeira Liga this season

Delap High on Maresca's Shortlist of Strikers

Ipswich marksman gaining admiration from Stamford Bridge

GMS sources have been told that Chelsea have earmarked Gyokeres as an alternative to Ipswich Town marksman Liam Delap, who is also high on the west Londoners' list of potential acquisitions as they prepare to bring in fresh attacking impetus ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

The 22-year-old has played a key role in his current employers attempting to avoid an immediate return to the Championship, having headed to Portman Road in a £20million switch from reigning Premier League champions Manchester City in July, and his form has resulted in gaining admiration from the capital.

RB Leipzig goal-getter Benjamin Sesko is also firmly in Chelsea's thinking as they aim to improve their options in the final third of the pitch, GMS sources understand, but there is an awareness that they will face competition from domestic counterparts Arsenal if they look to up the ante in their pursuit.

The Blues are in danger of facing an uphill battle if they aim to turn the Slovenia international's head as GMS sources recently revealed that the Gunners were confident that he was interested in heading to the Emirates Stadium if he embarked on a fresh challenge during the winter transfer window.

