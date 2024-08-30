Chelsea are still in the race to sign Napoli star Victor Osimhen ahead of the 11PM deadline with a club delegation in Naples trying to persuade the player, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Blues have been linked with a move for the Nigeria international all summer, but his pricey release clause has proved to be a problem and a deal hasn't materialised. But with the deadline now upon us, club chiefs have made a serious move to bring him in.

Chelsea Want Victor Osimhen

Huge competition from Al-Ahli however

Chelsea aren't the only club interested in a deal for Osimhen however, as Saudi giants Al-Ahli have agreed a deal with Napoli worth €68million, but are yet to convince the player.

GMS sources have revealed that terms are in place on a deal worth €30million per season and €40million in bonuses, totalling a whopping €160million. However, Osimhen wants a release clause in the deal to become active from the summer of 2025, while Al-Ahli want it for the summer of 2026. The clause would be worth around €65million rather than the €120million that he currently has at Napoli, but this delay has opened the door for Chelsea to swoop.

The Blues feel that he is more inclined to stay in Europe than move to the Middle East, and are prepared to make an offer of a loan with an obligation to buy him next summer.

Ivan Toney Future Linked to Osimhen

Both clubs also interested in Brentford forward

With Osimhen's future expected to be solved one way or another on Friday, it could also unlock the future of Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney.

The 29-year-old has been expected to leave the Bees all summer as he is now in the final year of his contract, but their asking price has proven too lofty so far for most interested suitors. However, both clubs are still interested in a deal and whoever misses out on Osimhen could switch their attentions to getting a deal for Toney over the line instead.

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Toney has agreed terms on a move to Saudi Arabia, but would prefer to stay in the Premier League. Brentford's asking price is known, and a deal could be done late in the window.