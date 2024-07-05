Highlights Chelsea are close to signing Boca Juniors star Aaron Anselmino, with a verbal agreement reached between the clubs.

Chelsea are set to add yet another young star to their ranks with the signing of Boca Juniors star Aaron Anselmino, after a verbal agreement was reached between the two clubs - but Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that whilst there is an agreement between the clubs and with the player, his future is still unsure in terms of where he will spend his development.

Chelsea have signed plenty of young South American talents in recent months, securing deals for Kendry Paez and Estevao Willian in the past two months - whilst other starlets such as Moises Caicedo, Deivid Washington, Andrey Santos and Angelo Gabriel are all signed up to the books at Stamford Bridge. A strong conglomerate of talents will fill the west London outfit's ranks for years to come, and Anselmino is the latest of a strong contingency - though Jacobs has admitted that the Blues are unsure as to whether Anselmino is better off spending his spell away from the club at Boca instead of sister club Strasbourg.

Aaron Anselmino is Set to Join Chelsea

The Boca Juniors man is the newest South American talent in London

Reports suggesting that Anselmino had secured his move to Stamford Bridge flooded in earlier in the week, despite the 19-year-old defender having only featured in ten first-team games for the Argentina outfit.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Aaron Anselmino made his debut aged just 18 in a 1-1 draw vs Lanus.

Jacobs and Fabrizio Romano both confirmed on Monday that a fee in the region of £14million has been agreed on a six-year contract, beating off interest from Manchester United, though the Red Devils declined to bid - and it takes summer spending up into the £100million territory having landed Omari Kellyman, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Estevao for fees of £20million or more.

Jacobs: Anselmino's Pathway is 'Being Discussed'

The Blues want to make full use of their sister clubs

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs confirmed that verbal agreements have been reached with all parties ahead of a potential move - though Anselmino could spend six months in Ligue 1 starting from Christmas to properly get used to the European game before making the small flight to London. He said:

"With Aaron Anselmino, Chelsea and Boca have an agreement in principle - both club-to-club, and club-to-player. The club-to-club agreement is around £14million, and the player has agreed personal terms. "The final part that is being determined is whether he arrives at Chelsea or Strasbourg. This is a Chelsea deal, and Anselmino will remain at Boca for a minimum of six months, but it could be a year and if it isn't a full year until summer 2025, then January until summer 2025 may well be a six-month loan at Strasbourg. "So that is the pathway that is currently being discussed. Other than that the deal is all verbally in place, and as long as there are no surprises or hitches, then that's another one that Chelsea will get done with a view to their long-term future and ultimately finding the best talents in South America."

Chelsea Will Continue to Spend for Young Talents

The Blues are hedging their bets on youngsters

Chelsea have shown that they aren't afraid to spend looking into the future, but there will be a point where their spending will have to cease with so many players signed on amortised deals.

Chelsea's Premier League statistics - Divisional ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Wins 18 =6th Losses 11 5th Goals scored 77 5th Goals conceded 63 12th xG 80.18 5th

Even in terms of 2031 alone, Caicedo, Nicolas Jackson and Mykhailo Mudryk's contracts will only expire then, whilst Enzo Fernandez is on a contract until 2032 - and no fewer than 11 players are under contract until 2030, in which you could incredibly almost fill an 18-man squad with players at the club until the World Cup in Spain and Portugal.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-07-24.