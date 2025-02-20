Chelsea remain the frontrunners in the race to sign Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi, but they will have to fend off significant competition both from within the Premier League and abroad.

The England international is set to be one of the most in-demand centre-backs this summer, with top clubs across Europe monitoring his situation closely.

Our understanding is that Bayern Munich are among the teams keeping a close eye on Guehi and could even look to strike a deal at the end of the season. Having already secured Michael Olise from Crystal Palace, the German giants are considering a move for the 23-year-old, with defensive reinforcement on the agenda.

Blues Viewing Guehi as Ideal Defensive Signing

Centre-back poised to tick into final 12 months of contract

Bayern Munich are not alone in their interest, as other major clubs on the continent are expected to explore a deal once Guehi enters the final 12 months of his contract.

For now, the Crystal Palace "superstar" remains fully focused on his football and is refusing to be drawn into discussions about his future. His priority is finishing the season strongly in his current surroundings and maintaining his place in the England squad.

However, those close to the situation believe he is ambitious and will be open to new challenges when the summer transfer window arrives.

Chelsea’s interest in bringing back their former academy graduate is well-documented. The Blues have admired Guehi for some time and view him as the ideal defensive reinforcement.

Ahead of the winter deadline earlier this month, we reported how they explored various centre-back options but ultimately decided that waiting for Guehi in the summer was the smarter move. That patience could pay off, as there is a strong belief within the club that they will be in pole position to secure his signature.

Maresca Could Face Battle with Domestic Rivals

Tottenham and Newcastle also among England international's suitors

However, Chelsea will not have it all their own way. Tottenham Hotspur made a serious attempt to sign Guehi in January but failed to convince Crystal Palace to sell. While Spurs are expected to return to the table in the summer, there is less confidence that they will win the race.

Newcastle United, another long-term admirer, have also previously tried to sign him and remain interested. Crystal Palace have valued Guehi at £70million, but suitors are likely to test their resolve with lower offers once the window opens.

With just a year left on his contract at that stage, there is a belief that the south Londoners may have to compromise on their asking price. But a battle for his signature is perhaps the best way to maintain a valuation close to the figure recently touted.

For Chelsea, the deal makes sense on multiple levels. They would be bringing back a player they developed, who is now an established England international, and he would arrive in his prime years.

The Blues also believe they can meet his professional ambitions while offering a financial package that would be highly competitive. With multiple clubs circling, Guehi’s future is far from decided. But as things stand, Chelsea are pushing hard to bring him back to Stamford Bridge, and they are growing in confidence that they can win this battle.

