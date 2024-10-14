Chelsea star Reece James is fully committed to a return to action at Stamford Bridge, after facing the entire season injured to date - but whilst GIVEMESPORT sources stated that he is set to stay in west London, they have now revealed that the Blues could also look for a versatile defender in the winter window to fill in at right-back if he doesn't make a full return to action.

James has only played two Premier League games for Chelsea since December last year, grabbing an assist in his first outing back, before being sent off in the second to act as a real Jekyll and Hyde character - and he has since picked up an injury in pre-season to rule him out for the first few months of the campaign. And with that in mind, the Blues could be in the market for a new star to potentially offer competition to their current crop of available stars.

Sources: Chelsea Could Sign Right-Back Competition Amid James Woes

The defender currently can't be trusted to act as backup

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Chelsea are targeting a versatile defender for the January transfer window, despite a number of incomings in the summer to their already star-studded defence.

Reece James's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking, 2023/24 season Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 10 25th Assists 2 =7th Key Passes Per Game 1.2 =3rd Tackles Per Game 1.4 7th Crosses Per Game 0.7 =1st Match rating 6.49 =17th

Sources confirmed on Sunday that James has no burning desire to search for a new club, instead intending to fight for his place at Stamford Bridge despite links to Benfica and Barcelona in recent days - and there is also complete support from Chelsea for him at this stage in his career.

The Blues aren't looking to sell him, and hope that their club captain can work his way back to fitness. However, his injury problems are something that Chelsea must consider as they move forwards - with James only featuring in 11 games for the club since the start of last season.

Sources, therefore, are indicating that Chelsea want to sign a new defender in the January transfer window to help with squad depth, given that Enzo Maresca's side won't want to ruin their superb start to the Premier League season - with the Blues sitting in fourth place having lost just one of their top-flight games so far, to Manchester City on the opening day.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Reece James has 16 caps for England, though his last cap came in 2023.

The expectation is that Chelsea would look for a player who would predominately feature at centre-back, equipped with the ability to play on the right-hand side of defence given that Malo Gusto doesn't have too much support in terms of competition if James is out - and that could come into play over the coming weeks if the Blues skipper fails to make a return from injury.

James Return Will be Like a New Signing For Chelsea

James has been out for so long that his return will be a huge bonus

There is no doubting James' quality, even if the defender doesn't turn out for Chelsea too often. In his 158 appearances for the club, the England international has 33 goal contributions, with 23 of those coming in just 108 Premier League games.

That's an outstanding tally for a right-back, and with James able to play at centre-back in a back three and on the right-hand side of midfield in a 3-4-3 formation, his versatility could prove to be such a huge asset for Maresca going forward.

Of course, his availability could be a huge issue going forward, having only featured in 35 first-team games since the start of the 2022-23 season, but there is no doubting that the 24-year-old is one of the best defenders in the country on his day. And if Chelsea can finally solve his injury issues once and for all, then James will almost be like a new signing at Stamford Bridge.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 14-10-24.