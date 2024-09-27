Chelsea are delighted by the progress being made by young loanee Andrey Santos and belief he could become a first-team regular in the future, sources have told GIVEMESPORT.

The Brazilian midfielder joined the club in January 2023 from Vasco Da Gama in a deal worth around £18million, before returning to his homeland on loan for the remainder of the season, where he notched once in 11 games before returning to England.

Santos was then loaned out to Nottingham Forest at the start of the 2023/24 season but failed to make an impact before being recalled and sent to Chelsea's sister-club Strasbourg, where he excelled in the second half of the season. He has since returned to Ligue 1 for the entirety of the 2024/25 season to continue his development, and Blues staff have been keeping a close eye on the 20-year-old to see if there is a chance he could make it at Stamford Bridge.

The youngster has not disappointed either, netting three times in four appearances so far in France and earning himself the Ligue 1 Player of the month award for his performances, which has left Chelsea delighted.

Andrey Santos Has a Future at Chelsea

Determined to prove he can play in a Maresca team

The Brazil youngster, who has captained his country at youth level, is someone that Chelsea have high hopes for in the future and Santos is determined to prove that he can be part of the project at Stamford Bridge.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Santos has been watching Chelsea matches closely while away from the club to ensure that he totally understands the system and what would be expected of him in an Enzo Maresca midfield. Currently the Italian has midfield options of Romeo Lavia, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Cesare Casadei and Carney Chukwuemeka to choose from, which has left questions about where a player like Santos could fit in.

However, Chelsea insiders think he has the right traits to work in the team as they move forward and say there is no plan at the moment to dip into the transfer market for midfielders, after selling Conor Gallagher at the end of the summer window to Atletico Madrid.

Santos, Caicedo and Fernandez stats comparison (2024/25) Statistic Andrey Santos Enzo Fernandez Moises Caicedo Games 4 4 5 Goals 3 0 0 Assists 0 0 1 Pass Completion % 81.6 81.7 88.9 Tackles (won) 17(10) 10(6) 21(11)

Related Chelsea Scouts Watch 'Complete' Striker Ahead of 2025 Move Chelsea are still in the market for a new striker in the upcoming transfer windows - despite Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku's form

Chelsea Keeping Tabs on Victor Boniface

Blues could sign new striker despite form of Jackson and Nkunku

Despite another busy summer transfer window that saw the additions of Jadon Sancho, Joao Felix and Pedro Neto in attacking areas, Chelsea are still keen to add a centre-forward to the squad according to reports.

The Blues were keen on Nigeria hitman Victor Osimhen until the last minute but couldn't find a deal, and the Napoli star eventually joined Galatasaray on loan for the rest of the season when a move to Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia collapsed when they signed Ivan Toney instead.

While a return for Osimhen hasn't been entirely ruled out, Stamford Bridge scouts are looking at potential other targets and have identified Bayer Leverkusen star Victor Boniface as a potential option to bolster the number nine position despite the current form of Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku.

The Senegal star has turned in excellent performances this season, including netting a brace in the win over West Ham, while Nkunku has already scored six times this season including a hat-trick in the 5-0 win over Barrow in midweek and the winner against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef - correct as of 27/9/2024.