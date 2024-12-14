Chelsea are not pursuing a move for Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi in January despite showing interest during the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed.

The German attacker has been in excellent form for the Bundesliga outfit this season with five goals and three assists in just seven appearances for Nuri Sahin's side, but he has been absent since October through injury.

That form however has seen the 22-year-old linked with a move to Stamford Bridge ahead of the upcoming January transfer window, but sources have revealed there is no active interest in Adeyemi from the Blues despite previous interest being held.

Enzo Maresca's side are the highest-scoring team in the Premier League this season with Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke, Pedro Neto, Jadon Sancho, Joao Felix, Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson providing sufficient firepower to mount an unlikely title charge, despite the manager's insistence they are not involved in the race.

Sources: Chelsea Not Interested in Adeyemi

Dortmund not interested in a sale

Adeyemi, who has previously been described as "unstoppable", recently signed with Epic Sports to represent him and Ali Barat has been a key figure in much of Chelsea's recent transfer business. However, sources insist that neither Epic nor Chelsea are currently working on a deal for the Germany international.

Dortmund have had a mixed campaign themselves this season and are adamant that they do not want to lose one of their top players, who is currently contracted to Signal Iduna Park until 2027. As a result, there is no concern in Germany that there could be an imminent exit on the cards.

Youngsters Marc Guiu and Omari Kellyman are also considered to be part of the first-team squad at Chelsea, with the young Spaniard scoring twice in the Europa Conference League win over Astana in midweek while Kellyman has recently recovered from an injury he picked up shortly after moving to Stamford Bridge in a £19m deal in the summer.

Chelsea Don't Want a New Goalkeeper

Maresca has faith in current options

Reports have also suggested that Chelsea could look to bring a new goalkeeper in during the January transfer window amid links with Gregor Kobel and Liverpool star Caoimhin Kelleher, but GIVEMESPORT sources are informed that is not the case.

The Blues have no plans to add a goalkeeper to their squad in the January window or the 2025 summer transfer window, with Maresca and club chiefs happy with the competition between the sticks between Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen.

Chelsea also signed young Mike Penders last summer and he is viewed as a huge talent in west London, with a belief he is a strong fit for Maresca's style of play.

Djorde Petrovic and Kepa Arrizabalaga are also on the books and have experience of being the number one at the club, although both are currently out on loan and expected to leave permanently in the summer window. Gabriel Slonina is another young talent at the club, currently on loan at Barnsley, and therefore Chelsea are very happy with their goalkeeper options currently.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 14/12/2024.